2 Day FDA (Food And Drug Administration) Drug Approval Process Training Course Stay Ahead With Insights Into IND, NDA, ANDA, And 505(B)(2) Submissions (ONLINE EVENT: October 7-8, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join our comprehensive FDA regulatory course to navigate submissions for INDs, NDAs, ANDAs, and 505(b)(2). Gain insights into FDA processes, recent changes, and strategic needs, featuring expert-led discussions and workshops. Ensure compliance and enhance FDA interactions. Earn CPD certification-12 hours.

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Drug Approval Process Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US is the largest market globally for pharmaceutical sales, so having a good understanding of FDA procedures is vital for those submitting in this challenging region. This course will help clarify the US regulatory process, giving you a practical insight into FDA requirements and ensuring that you are fully up to date with all the latest developments.

The comprehensive programme will cover procedures for submission of INDs, NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2), provide a useful insight into the organisation and structure of the FDA and its review processes, and highlight recent changes. The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

There will be ample opportunity for discussion with our expert trainer as well as other delegates and a practical workshop session to optimise learning.

Benefits of attending:



Review the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development

Understand FDA regulatory strategic needs

Ensure that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2) Discuss recent changes and developments with an industry expert and Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs,NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Pharmaceutical Medicine and Documents



The role of regulatory affairs The purpose of the Common Technical Document (CTD)

FDA History and Organisation



Review of FDA centers

Organization of the CDER and CBER Differences between CDER and CBER

Legal Basis (Patent Exclusivity PDUFA, GDUFA, BsUFA)



21st century cure act

Patent and exclusivity

PDUFA

GDUFA BsUFA

Legal Basis Continued

Application and Submissions Types



Investigational new drugs (IND)

New drug applications (NDA)

Abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA)

Over the counter drugs (OTC)

Biologics license applications (BLA) Orphan drug designations

Refusal to File



Reasons for refusal The regulatory process

Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications

Review of the content of an IND

Getting Products to the Market Faster



Review of expedited programs in the US



Fast Track designation



Breakthrough Therapy designation



Accelerated Approval Priority Review designation

FDA Meetings and Documentation



FDA communication philosophy

Different meeting types



Scope



Format Procedure

CTD Content - Setting the Scene



Lean authoring to ensure possible document re-use for multiple purposes A review of the different modules

CTD Content - M1

Day 2

CTD Content - M3 and Corresponding M2

CTD Content - M4 and Corresponding M2

CTD Content - M5 and Corresponding M2

Submission Format and Methods



Study tagging files

Datasets



Case report forms Bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) clinical data

US Amendment Procedures

A review of US amendment procedures (incl. annual reports, minor/major changes)

High Level Comparison US vs EU

A review of the main differences in terms of dossier content and procedures

Case Study

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900