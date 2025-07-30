Visiting Parliamentary Delegation From Nepal Calls On FS Misri, Explores Further Partnerships

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday held a meeting with a multiparty delegation of Members of Parliament from Nepal which is visiting New Delhi, discussing opportunities for expanding the partnership between India and Nepal for mutual benefit.

In a post shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri interacted with a multiparty delegation of MPs from Nepal today and discussed opportunities for expanding the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership for mutual benefit."

On Sunday, the Nepalese Embassy in India welcomed the visiting delegation of MPs, noting that regular exchange of visits by leaders, including MPs between Nepal and India, will help strengthen bilateral ties.

While sharing the pictures of MPs on X, Nepal Embassy in India stated, "Glad to welcome the visiting delegation of MPs from Nepal and interact with them at the Embassy of Nepal in India today. Regular exchange of visits by politicians including MPs between Nepal and India will help strengthen the two countries' relationship."

The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group (BWG) was held in New Delhi on July 28-29. According to the MEA, the officials of two nations jointly adopted "Updated Modalities for Inspection, Repair and Maintenance of Boundary Pillars along the India-Nepal Boundary” and agreed to expedite work in this regard.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Surveyor General of India, Survey of India. The Nepali delegation was led by Prakash Joshi, Director General, Survey Department, Government of Nepal.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The BWG meeting also finalised the work plan for the next three years. Both sides agreed to use latest technologies for boundary work."

The officials of two nations reviewed the progress of work done subsequent to the last (6th) BWG meeting held in August 2019. The two sides agreed that the next Survey Officials Committee (SOC) meeting would be held soon in Nepal on mutually agreed dates.