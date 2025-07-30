403
Typhoon Co-May Hits Eastern China
(MENAFN) Typhoon Co-May, the eighth tropical cyclone to affect China this year, reached landfall in the eastern province of Zhejiang early Wednesday morning, according to local Chinese authorities.
The storm made its way inland through Zhoushan City, unleashing winds near its center that blew at a maximum velocity of 23 meters per second, as stated by the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory and reported by a news agency.
In preparation for the typhoon’s approach and its expected repercussions, regional officials in Zhejiang heightened the emergency response level from Level IV to Level III at 3:00 pm local time on Tuesday (0700 GMT).
China’s emergency alert system for natural disasters consists of four levels, with Level I denoting the most critical and dangerous status.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, at least 30 individuals lost their lives in the nation’s capital after intense rainstorms battered Beijing.
The torrential downpour resulted in extensive flooding, significant damage to infrastructure, and forced evacuations across the city.
President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts to ensure safety of lives and property” as the situation escalated.
In addition, thousands of inhabitants and travelers were evacuated from Jizhou district, located in the northern municipality of Tianjin.
The area experienced the most extreme flash flood in seven decades, which submerged 13 villages and prompted officials to launch a Level I emergency response.
