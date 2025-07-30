Foundation Wealth Partners Welcomes Michael Lynn As Newest Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kamloops-based Portfolio Manager joins the firm's growing partner group, reinforcing Foundation Wealth's long-term commitment to advisor ownership and client-first values

TORONTO and KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Wealth Partners Inc. (“Foundation Wealth Partners” or“Foundation Wealth”) is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Lynn, CIM®, FCSI®, PFP®, to Partner. Based in Kamloops, British Columbia, Michael brings over 17 years of experience in financial planning and portfolio management. He has played a pivotal role in the growth of Foundation Wealth's Interior BC office, helping establish its reputation for delivering best-in-class, personalized wealth management advice to clients in the region.

Known for his disciplined, detail-oriented, and forward-thinking approach, Michael has earned a reputation for offering thoughtful, customized wealth strategies that help clients achieve long-term success. A former hockey player, he brings the same level of focus and team-mindedness to his role at Foundation Wealth-leading a collaborative team and consistently prioritizing client outcomes.

“Becoming a partner at Foundation Wealth is an exciting next step,” said Lynn.“I've always believed that independent advice and strong client relationships are the cornerstones of successful wealth planning. The firm and its platform give me access to cutting-edge digital infrastructure, tools, technology, and autonomy to do what's best for the families and business owners I work with-and I'm proud to help shape the future of the firm from within.”

Michael's promotion to partner reflects Foundation Wealth's ongoing commitment to advisor ownership, long-term succession planning, and an entrepreneurial platform that supports client-first decision-making. Partners in the firm gain equity ownership and a voice in shaping strategic direction-all while remaining laser-focused on delivering a high-touch, personalized client experience.

“We're thrilled to welcome Michael to the partner group,” said Jeff Gans, CEO of Foundation Wealth.“He exemplifies the values we look for in our leadership: independence, integrity, and a deep commitment to clients. As we continue to grow across Western Canada, Michael's leadership will help us build a stronger, more resilient firm for the next generation of advisors and clients alike.”

For more information about Foundation Wealth Partners and its services, please visit foundationwealth.ca .

About Foundation Wealth Partners

Foundation Wealth Partners is an independent, technology-enabled portfolio management firm working with affluent individuals, family offices, corporations, private pensions, and trusts. The turnkey solution offered by Foundation Wealth provides portfolio managers greater independence and a chance to improve the client experience. The firm's digital platform enhances operational efficiency and gives advisors the freedom to manage their practices in the best way possible to meet the needs of their clients and businesses. Partners get ownership in the firm and receive dedicated onboarding and operational support during their transition. Foundation Wealth Partners has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Kamloops, Toronto, and Oakville.

