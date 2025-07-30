Sensei Biotherapeutics To Present Clinical Data From The Phase 1 Dose Expansion Cohort Of Solnerstotug At The ESMO Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, announced today that clinical data from the dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug alone and in combination with Libtayo(cemiplimab), Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor, will be presented in a mini oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Presentation Details:

Title: Results from a Phase 1 expansion cohort of solnerstotug (pH-selective anti-VISTA antibody) combined with cemiplimab in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to prior PD-(L)1 therapy

Presenter: Dr. Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Co-Director of Clinical Research at START, San Antonio

Abstract Number: 3933

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:30 CEST

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAbTM (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei's lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit , and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Investor & Media Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

