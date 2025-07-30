403
Hawaii Reports No Impact After Russia Quake
(MENAFN) The Hawaiian archipelago has experienced no "wave of consequence" despite tsunami warnings issued in the aftermath of a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the governor of the US state.
Governor Josh Green stated during a press briefing, "So far we have not seen a wave of consequence," though he emphasized that authorities had noted a notable pullback of ocean water, a phenomenon often associated with potential tsunamis.
He mentioned that it would likely take an additional "two to three hours" before officials could safely declare an "all clear."
After the enormous seismic event — considered among the most powerful ever recorded — the US Tsunami Warning System released a warning for possible tsunami waves targeting certain coastlines in Russia, Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii.
