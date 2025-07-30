Avenues São Paulo And H-FARM Venice Listed In Carfax Education's Schools Index For 2025

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education is delighted to announce that both Avenues São Paulo and H-FARM International School Venice have been included in the 2025 Carfax Education Schools Index . This recognition reflects their innovative educational approaches and commitment to delivering exceptional learning experiences.

The Carfax Education Schools Index is an annual guide to the world's top private schools, selected for their academic standards, distinctive qualities, and global reputations.

Both schools are included in this year's "Something Different" category, showcasing institutions that offer forward-thinking, non-traditional models of education.

Avenues São Paulo, which joined the Nord Anglia family in 2023, was described by Carfax as "a fascinating school that really delivers on its progressive educational values." The school's project-based learning model and emphasis on global citizenship were recognised as stand-out features.

H-FARM International School Venice - which recently entered into an agreement to join Nord Anglia, subject to regulatory approval - was similarly recognised for its innovative and entrepreneurial approach to teaching and learning. Situated on a unique campus designed to inspire creativity, H-FARM Venice provides students with the tools and environment they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education , said: "We're proud to see Avenues São Paulo and H-FARM International School Venice recognised by Carfax Education for their pioneering approaches. These schools exemplify the innovation and excellence we champion across our global family of schools."

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 30+ countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation .

