Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size & Forecast 2025-2031: Emerging Business Opportunities And Growth Prospects

Hydrogen peroxide plays a critical role in pulp bleaching and de-inking recycled paper, making it indispensable for the paper industry.

DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global hydrogen peroxide market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry, the compound's widespread application across multiple sectors, and a surge in usage within the healthcare industry.Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled,“Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pulp and Paper, Wastewater Treatment, Textile, Mining, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.” According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers of Market Growth:- Rising Demand in Pulp & Paper Industry: Hydrogen peroxide plays a critical role in pulp bleaching and de-inking recycled paper, making it indispensable for the paper industry.- Widespread Industrial Applications: The chemical is extensively used across various sectors including textiles, food processing, mining, and wastewater treatment.- Surging Demand in Healthcare: The compound's effectiveness as a disinfectant and antiseptic is fueling its demand in medical and healthcare settings.However, concerns regarding health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide could act as a barrier to market growth. Nevertheless, the growing need for efficient and eco-friendly wastewater treatment is expected to create new opportunities in the near future.Pulp & Paper Segment Dominates the Market:Based on application, the pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 50% of the global market revenue. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The industry's adaptation to evolving consumer demands and sustainable production practices, coupled with hydrogen peroxide's effectiveness as a bleaching and disinfecting agent, is fueling segment growth.Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Regional Powerhouse:Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for almost half of the global hydrogen peroxide market, and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031. It is also forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The rising application of hydrogen peroxide in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries is significantly boosting demand across countries in this region. The report also analyzes market dynamics in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Key Market Players:-Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:- Indian Peroxide Ltd.- Cleartech Industries- Solvay- Hansol Chemicals- Arkema S.A.- Evonik Industries- Meghmani Finechem Limited- Gujarat Alkalies And Chemical Ltd.- Akzo Nobel- BASF- Kemira Oyj- National Peroxide LimitedThese players are actively pursuing strategies such as product launches, geographic expansion, partnerships, and joint ventures to solidify their market presence and drive innovation. The report offers detailed insights into their business operations, product portfolios, strategic developments, and regional influence.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

