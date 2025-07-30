40 Indian Pugilists Gear Up For Asian Boxing Championships In Bangkok
The tournament, organised by Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association, will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations. It features two age groups U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006) with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.
The Indian team features a strong mix of talent across both divisions. Leading the charge is three-time Asian Champion and two-time National Champion Vishvanath Suresh, who will be one to watch. Joining him are national champion Sagar, National Games silver medallist Preet Malik, Khelo India gold medallist and senior nationals performer Suman Kumari, Asian Youth Championship 2024 bronze medallist Yakshika,
They wil be joned by multi-time national medallist Nisha, Sub-Junior Nationals 2024 silver medallist Muskan. Alongside them are several exciting first-timers who've made their mark at the domestic level.
Boxers will compete across ten weight categories in each division. For U19 men, the categories range from 47KG- 50KG up to +90KG, while U19 women will fight in classes from 45-48KG to +80KG. The U22 men and women will compete in the same weight ranges, offering a full spread of match-ups across all divisions.
This championship is more than just a medal hunt, it's a vital stepping stone for young boxers aiming to break into the senior circuit, including the Asian Games, World Championships, and ultimately, the Olympics.
For many in the squad, it marks their first experience on a major international stage, a chance to step out of domestic competition and go glove-to-glove with the best young talent from across Asia.
