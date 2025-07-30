Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International SOS Issues Advisory Following Major Earthquake And Tsunami Threat In Asia-Pacific

2025-07-30 07:07:20
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) International SOS has issued an advisory following a magnitude 8.8 offshore earthquake that struck east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia's Kamchatka region on 30 July at 11:24 local time.

The advisory includes a regionwide tsunami threat alert affecting multiple Asia-Pacific countries and territories, including French Polynesia, Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and others. According to the US Tsunami Warning System, waves ranging from one to ten feet (0.3–3 metres) may impact coastal areas. While no immediate damage has been reported, the situation remains fluid, and heightened caution is advised.

International SOS strongly advises individuals in affected areas to avoid all coastal zones over the coming hours and to strictly follow directives issued by local authorities. In addition, the potential for aftershocks remains high, which may pose further threats to life and property and could result in additional damage to already weakened structures. People are urged not to enter any buildings that appear damaged or unstable.

International SOS continues to closely monitor the situation and will issue updates as more information becomes available.

