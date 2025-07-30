Quarterhill To Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF ) will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Chuck Myers, CEO, and David Charron, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information



Live audio webcast will be available at: Webcast replay will be available at:

Traditional Dial-in Information



To access the call from the U.S. and Canada, dial 1.888.699.1199 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.945.7677 (International)

Rapidconnect

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:

Telephone Replay

Telephone replay will be available from August 13, 2025, until August 20, 2025, at: 1.888.660.6345 (Toll Free North America) or 1.289.819.1450.

Conference ID: 30578 and Replay Passcode: 30578 #

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: .

