Technion Director Highlights Growing Potential Of Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center

Moti Yeger, the newly appointed CEO of Israel's Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, expressed optimism about the expanding capabilities of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center during his speech at the center's latest graduation ceremony, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Yeger said it was a great honor to participate in a program of such importance for both countries. He noted that the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, jointly established by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and Israel's Technion Institute, has already trained 380 cybersecurity specialists.

Each graduating class consists of 100 students, many of whom now hold key roles within Azerbaijan's growing cyber ecosystem.

Highlighting the rapid pace of technological change, Yeger emphasized the fast evolution of artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity:“These technologies offer tremendous opportunities but must be used with caution and responsibility.”

“At Technion, we believe knowledge should be open, but its application must be wise. That's why we focus on training skilled professionals capable of safeguarding the digital world we all rely on.”

Yeger concluded by underscoring the strong, strategic, and friendly partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan:“We take pride in working together and look forward to further expanding this program in the years ahead with hope and confidence.”