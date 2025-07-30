How Much Do Brokers Charge To Sell A Business Guide Released By Iraempire

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - IRAEmpire has released a new educational guide designed to help business owners understand how much brokers typically charge to sell a business. As the number of entrepreneurs planning exits continues to grow in 2025, the guide aims to demystify broker fee models, industry averages, and hidden costs sellers may encounter.

Business broker fees often range between 8% to 12% of the final sale price, but can vary significantly based on business size, deal structure, and the type of intermediary involved. The guide breaks down common fee types-including success-based commissions, upfront retainers, valuation charges, and marketing expenses-while also explaining the differences between Main Street brokers and M&A advisors.

"Choosing the right broker can make or break a business sale," said Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire. "Many sellers enter the process without knowing what's negotiable or what's standard. Our goal was to provide a transparent, research-based overview of what to expect."







What's Covered in the Guide



Commission ranges and success-fee structures explained

What to expect based on business size (under $500K vs. over $1M)

Retainers, valuation costs, and marketing fee red flags

Differences between brokers, M&A advisors, and online marketplaces Key questions to ask before signing a listing agreement

About com

IRAEmpire is a research-driven platform focused on financial education and alternative investment strategies. Founded in 2020, the site covers retirement planning, business exits, and self-directed IRA solutions. IRAEmpire operates independently, with no paid placements or broker partnerships influencing its editorial content.

