How Much Do Brokers Charge To Sell A Business Guide Released By Iraempire
For a more detailed breakdown, readers can refer to the full report available at IRAEmpire
Business broker fees often range between 8% to 12% of the final sale price, but can vary significantly based on business size, deal structure, and the type of intermediary involved. The guide breaks down common fee types-including success-based commissions, upfront retainers, valuation charges, and marketing expenses-while also explaining the differences between Main Street brokers and M&A advisors.
"Choosing the right broker can make or break a business sale," said Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire. "Many sellers enter the process without knowing what's negotiable or what's standard. Our goal was to provide a transparent, research-based overview of what to expect."
Several firms operate in the business brokerage space, offering information about valuations, buyer outreach, and transaction structuring.
What's Covered in the Guide
- Commission ranges and success-fee structures explained What to expect based on business size (under $500K vs. over $1M) Retainers, valuation costs, and marketing fee red flags Differences between brokers, M&A advisors, and online marketplaces Key questions to ask before signing a listing agreement
A detailed breakdown of broker fee structures, commission models, and industry benchmarks is available in the full report
The guide is intended to help business owners better understand brokerage pricing and make informed decisions during the sale process.
Readers can explore how fees vary by business size, what common terms to expect in broker agreements, and how to evaluate value beyond just commission percentages.
About com
IRAEmpire is a research-driven platform focused on financial education and alternative investment strategies. Founded in 2020, the site covers retirement planning, business exits, and self-directed IRA solutions. IRAEmpire operates independently, with no paid placements or broker partnerships influencing its editorial content.
Ryan Paulson
Editor, IRAEmpire
