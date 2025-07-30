ATEX Completes Phase V Program Ending In High-Grade B2B Mineralization - Strategic Objectives Achieved With Resource Update Expected In 2H 2025
|Hole ID (3,4)
|From
|To
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|Mo
| CuEq %
MRS (1,2)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|ATXD25C
|1,302
|1,532
|230
|0.52
|0.16
|0.9
|99
|0.68
|Incl.
|1,394
|1,532
|138
|0.58
|0.19
|0.9
|67
|0.75
|And
|1,558
|1,566
|8
|1.69
|0.80
|5.0
|30
|2.26
|ATXD27B
|1,174
|1,632
|458
|0.50
|0.14
|0.8
|130
|0.65
|Incl.
|1,540
|1,574
|34
|0.69
|0.35
|1.1
|55
|0.95
|ATXD28A (5)
|970
|1,486
|516
|0.59
|0.23
|1.3
|85
|0.79
|Incl.
|1,106
|1,202
|96
|0.68
|0.29
|1.5
|107
|0.93
|Incl.
|1,228
|1,400
|172
|0.68
|0.24
|1.4
|78
|0.89
| (1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below:
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000) *CuEq values reported in historical releases use metals reported in situ (100% basis). Recoveries for these metals as assumed in the NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" with an effective date of September 1, 2023, available at and are 90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo.
|(2) CuEq reported assuming metal prices of US$1,800 /oz Au, US$3.15 /lb Cu, US$23 /oz Ag, and US$20.00 /lb Mo.
|(3) ATXD25C, ATXD27B and ATXD28A were composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq. ATXD25C had a maximum internal dilution of 0m. ATXD27B had a maximum internal dilution of 0m and ATXD28A had a maximum internal dilution of 8m.
|(4) True width of mineralized intersection not known at this stage.
|(5) ATXD28A Includes intervals of 10.2m from 981.3m to 991.5m, 40.2m from 999.3m to 1,039.3m, and 10.4m from 1,047.3m to 1,057.7m where no drill core was recovered due to the use of a directional drilling tool.
Phase V Drill Results - Final Three Assays
A discussion of holes ATXD27B, ATXD25C, and ATXD28A is provided below along with an overview of completed drill holes, as well as those being drilled up until the Phase V demobilization.
B2B Zone Exploration
- ATXD27B (paused at 1,632m) is the second daughter hole from ATXD27. The hole was suspended in mineralized wall rock and was targeting the B2B Zone 150m to the northeast of the high-grade breccia intersected in ATXD26 and ATXD23A. The hole will be completed as part of Phase VI.
- 34m of 0.95% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Ag, 55 g/t Mo) from 1,540m downhole is associated with Rock Milled Breccia ("RMB") and chalcopyrite mineralization.
The broader interval of 458m of 0.65% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 0.8 g/t Ag, 130 g/t Mo) intersected mineralized wall rock from 1,174m to 1,322m, chalcopyrite mineralized RMB to 1,590m, followed by well-mineralized wall rock to the end of the hole, demonstrating strong mineralization in the host rock. The drill hole will be completed as part of the Phase VI program.
- 230m of 0.68% CuEq (0.52% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 0.9 g/t Ag, 99 g/t Mo) from 1,302m downhole intersected chalcopyrite-mineralized RMB, consistent with the northern trend of the system.
At the bottom of the hole, 8m of 2.26% CuEq (1.69% Cu, 0.80 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag, 30 g/t) intersected RMB mineralized with chalcopyrite and enargite in faulted zone.
Valeriano Porphyry Exploration
- ATXD28A (paused at 1,918m) is a daughter hole from ATXD28 and is designed to test Early Porphyry mineralization on nominal 150m centres as part of the infill program.
- 96m of 0.93% CuEq (0.68% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag, 107 g/t Mo) from 1,106m downhole, and 172m of 0.89% CuEq (0.68% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag, 78 g/t Mo) from 1,228m downhole intersected chalcopyrite-mineralized RMB above mineralized Intermineral Porphyry.
Both intervals described above fall within a broader interval of 516m of 0.79% CuEq (0.59% Cu,0.23 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag, 85 g/t Mo) of RMB from 970m to 1,400m downhole, followed by chalcopyrite-mineralized Intermineral Porphyry. The presence of RMB and Intermineral Porphyry supports the interpretation of a mineralized system in this unexplored portion of the Project.
Phase V - The Largest and Most Successful Exploration Program at Valeriano to Date
The Program completed approximately 16,600 metres of directional diamond drilling compared to approximately 12,000m achieved in Phase IV, an increase of about 4,600m. Using directional drilling techniques, ATEX has saved approximately 9,200m of drilling compared to conventional drilling methods enhancing the overall effectiveness of the program.
The recently completed drill program deployed five rigs, an increase from the three utilized during Phase IV. Phase V confirmed and significantly expanded the high-grade B2B Zone, which was previously identified from a single intercept in the final hole of Phase IV. The B2B Zone now extends over a strike length of roughly 500m and has been delineated approximately 200m closer to surface, with its upper contact positioned at a depth of 400m below the valley floor. Additionally, the high-grade porphyry trend, defined by intervals grading greater than 0.8% CuEq within the Valeriano Porphyry, was extended by more than 200m and now spans approximately one kilometre in length. This mineralized corridor remains open along strike to the north-northwest and southeast.
Nine holes were completed in Phase V (ATXD16B, 22C, 23A, 23B, 25A, 25B, 27A, 28, and 28A) and four partial holes (ATXD22D, 25C, 27B, and 29A) will be completed as part of the Phase VI program. ATEX's exploration objectives for Phase V were focused on three priorities:B2B Breccia Zone - a high-grade breccia body with copper-gold mineralization, situated approximately 600 metres above the high-grade porphyry corridor. This zone is currently being delineated for geometry and scale. High-Grade Porphyry Trend - a continuous high-grade (0.8% CuEq) trend of bornite and chalcopyrite-bearing mineralization within the Porphyry footprint measuring approximately 1,000m along strike, and remains open to the north-northwest.
Broader Porphyry Footprint - testing the large mineralized system encompassing both Early and Inter-mineral porphyry phases, tested through infill and step-out drilling with limits still not known.
The Phase V drill campaign yielded the most significant intercepts in ATEX's exploration history, providing a robust foundation for targeted follow-up drilling in the upcoming Phase VI program. Standout drill holes included the following (additional details provided in Table 2):
- ATXD23A (February 24, 2025) - Delivered a record-breaking intercept of 152m at 2.12% CuEq (1.52% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.8 g/t Ag, 41 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 342m of 1.52% CuEq (1.05% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag, 272 g/t Mo) , representing a 130m extension to the high-grade breccia mineralization intersected in ATXD26ii.
ATXD25A (April 22, 2025) - Intersected 16m of 6.36% CuEq (3.04% Cu, 4.82 g/t Au, 21.1 g/t Ag, 5 g/t Mo), within a broader interval of 30m of 4.40% CuEq (2.21% Cu, 3.17 g/t Au, 15.1 g/t Ag, 3 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 108m of 1.69% CuEq (0.87% Cu, 1.18 g/t Au, 5.5 g/t Ag and 9 g/t Mo), the highest-grade and northernmost intersection encountered in mineralized porphyry, extending the high-grade trend by 200m to a length of approximately 1,000m and remaining open to the north. ATXD28 (June 2, 2025) - A broad intercept of 1,090m at 0.81% CuEq (0.56% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag, 57 g/t Mo) highlighted another significant and continuous well-mineralized interval.
ATXD29A (June 9, 2025) - Targeting the high-grade B2B Zone, intersected 36m grading 3.05% CuEq (2.10% Cu, 1.02 g/t Au, 6.2 g/t Ag, 542 g/t Mo) within an interval of 126m of 2.04% CuEq (1.47% Cu, 0.67 g/t Au, 3.7 g/t Ag, 252 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 536m of 1.04% CuEq (0.75% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag, 225 g/t Mo), confirming consistency and continuity of mineralization with a grade over 2.0% CuEq.
Table 2 - Detailed Results with Metallurgical Recoveries for all Phase V Drill Holes
|Hole ID
|From (m)
| To
(m)
|Interval (m)
| Cu
(%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Mo (g/t)
|CuEq % MRS (1)
|CuEq % Met (2)
|Date
|ATXD16B
|1,044
|1,824
|780
|0.56
|0.23
|0.9
|90
|0.76
|0.81
|
|Incl.
|1,364
|1,690
|326
|0.71
|0.29
|1.1
|87
|0.95
|1.01
|March 18, 2025
|Incl.
|1,414
|1,646
|232
|0.75
|0.31
|1.2
|88
|1.00
|1.06
|
|ATXD23A
|822
|2,042
|1,220
|0.66
|0.28
|1.9
|130
|0.91
|0.98
|
|Incl.
|1,036
|1,378
|342
|1.05
|0.47
|3.0
|326
|1.52
|1.65
|
|Incl.
|1,092
|1,378
|286
|1.17
|0.53
|3.4
|340
|1.69
|1.83
|
|Incl.
|1,162
|1,378
|216
|1.34
|0.63
|4.1
|334
|1.93
|2.08
|March 18, 2025
|Incl.
|1,226
|1,378
|152
|1.52
|0.75
|4.9
|161
|2.12
|2.28
|
|Incl.
|1,334
|1,356
|22
|2.35
|1.31
|8.6
|29
|3.30
|3.54
|
|ATXD25A
|1,230
|1,832
|602
|0.40
|0.16
|1.0
|57
|0.54
|0.57
|
|Incl.
|1,770
|1,830
|60
|0.60
|0.49
|2.4
|5
|0.94
|1.03
|
|And
|1,874
|1,982
|108
|0.87
|1.18
|5.5
|9
|1.69
|1.90
|April 22, 2025
|Incl.
|1,892
|1,922
|30
|2.21
|3.17
|15.1
|3
|4.40
|4.97
|
|Incl.
|1,896
|1,912
|16
|3.04
|4.82
|21.1
|5
|6.36
|7.22
|
|ATXD23B
|1,028
|1,238
|210
|0.60
|0.21
|1.0
|210
|0.83
|0.90
|
|Incl.
|1,212
|1,236
|24
|0.81
|0.30
|1.2
|136
|1.07
|1.15
|
|And
|1,264
|1,999
|735
|0.47
|0.14
|1.0
|39
|0.59
|0.62
|April 22, 2025
|Incl.
|1,274
|1,318
|44
|0.83
|0.21
|1.4
|36
|1.00
|1.04
|
|ATXD27A
|1,172
|1,626
|454
|0.48
|0.13
|0.9
|121
|0.62
|0.66
|
|And
|1,636
|2,148
|512
|0.58
|0.27
|1.7
|18
|0.78
|0.83
|April 22, 2025
|Incl.
|1,672
|1,714
|42
|0.84
|0.49
|3.1
|9
|1.20
|1.29
|
|Incl.
|1,888
|1,920
|32
|0.77
|0.31
|1.7
|19
|1.00
|1.05
|
|ATXD28
|834
|1,924
|1,090
|0.56
|0.32
|1.8
|57
|0.81
|0.87
|
|Incl.
|1,098
|1,188
|90
|0.71
|0.30
|1.4
|80
|0.95
|1.01
|June 2, 2025
|Incl.
|1,398
|1,486
|88
|0.78
|0.35
|2.4
|18
|1.03
|1.10
|
|Incl.
|1,643
|1,924
|281
|0.55
|0.53
|3.3
|4
|0.93
|1.02
|
|ATXD22C
|770
|1,814
|1,044
|0.46
|0.18
|1.2
|48
|0.61
|0.65
|
|Incl.
|950
|1,012
|62
|0.69
|0.19
|1.0
|157
|0.88
|0.94
|June 9, 2025
|Incl.
|1,694
|1,804
|110
|0.49
|0.31
|2.2
|2
|0.71
|0.77
|
|ATXD29A
|732
|1,268
|536
|0.75
|0.28
|1.7
|225
|1.04
|1.12
|
|Incl.
|1,052
|1,232
|180
|1.23
|0.53
|2.9
|327
|1.74
|1.88
|
|Incl.
|1,106
|1,232
|126
|1.47
|0.67
|3.7
|252
|2.04
|2.20
|June 9, 2025
|Incl.
|1,124
|1,160
|36
|2.10
|1.02
|6.2
|542
|3.05
|3.30
|
|ATXD22D
|878
|1,820
|942
|0.50
|0.17
|1.0
|88
|0.66
|0.71
|
|Incl.
|948
|1,080
|132
|0.63
|0.18
|0.9
|207
|0.84
|0.90
|July 8, 2025
|Incl.
|1,304
|1,514
|210
|0.55
|0.21
|1.0
|119
|0.75
|0.80
|
|ATXD25B
|1,298
|1,837
|539
|0.45
|0.16
|1.1
|51
|0.59
|0.63
|July 8, 2025
|Incl.
|1,638
|1,837
|199
|0.51
|0.27
|1.9
|8
|0.71
|0.76
|
|ATXD29A
|732
|1,934
|1,202
|0.61
|0.33
|2.0
|104
|0.89
|0.96
|
|Incl.
|1,366
|1,934
|568
|0.55
|0.43
|2.5
|7
|0.86
|0.94
|July 8, 2025
|Incl.
|1,388
|1,528
|140
|0.65
|0.46
|2.4
|10
|0.98
|1.06
|
|Incl.
|1,668
|1,772
|104
|0.65
|0.59
|3.0
|5
|1.06
|1.16
|
|ATXD25C
|1,302
|1,532
|230
|0.52
|0.16
|0.9
|99
|0.68
|0.72
|
|Incl.
|1,394
|1,532
|138
|0.58
|0.19
|0.9
|67
|0.75
|0.79
|July 30, 2025
|And
|1,558
|1,566
|8
|1.69
|0.80
|5.0
|30
|2.26
|2.41
|
|ATXD27B
|1,174
|1,632
|458
|0.50
|0.14
|0.8
|130
|0.65
|0.69
|July 30, 2025
|Incl.
|1,540
|1,574
|34
|0.69
|0.35
|1.1
|55
|0.95
|1.02
|
|ATXD28A
|970
|1,486
|516
|0.59
|0.23
|1.3
|85
|0.79
|0.84
|
|Incl.
|1,106
|1,202
|96
|0.68
|0.29
|1.5
|107
|0.93
|1.00
|July 30, 2025
|Incl.
|1,228
|1,400
|172
|0.68
|0.24
|1.4
|78
|0.89
|0.94
|
|(1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2023 MRE (90% Cu, 70% Au, 80% Ag and 60% Mo). See Company news dated September 12, 2023) using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (6,481.488523 * Au g/t /10,000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t /10,000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t /10,000).
|(2) CuEq calculated using recoveries reported from metallurgical test work results reported in Company news dated October 18, 2023 (95% Cu, 94% Au, 89% Ag and 83% Mo) using the formula stated below:
|Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using the formula CuEq % = (((Cu % * 3.15 * 22.0462)) + ((0.94/0.95 * Au g/t) * (1,800/31.1034768)) + ((0.89/0.95 * Ag g/t) * (23/31.1034768)) + ((0.83/0.95 * Mo g/t / 10000) * (20*22.0462))) / (3.15*22.0462).
|(3) CuEq reported assuming metal prices of US$1,800 /oz Au, US$3.15 /lb Cu, US$23 /oz Ag, and US$20.00 /lb Mo.
Table 3 - Phase V Drill Hole Summary
|Hole ID
|UTMX
|UTMY
|Elev.
|Kick-off
|Collar/Kick-off
|End of Hole
|Status
|Length
|Drilled
|WGS84 19S
|WGS84 19S
|(m)
|(m)
|Azi./Dip
|Azi./Dip
|(m)
|(m) 1
|B2B Breccia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ATXD23A
|414,623
|6,779,921
|4,346
|515
|134 / 81
|161 / 50
|Complete
|2,042
|1,527
|ATXD23B
|414,623
|6,779,921
|4,346
|962
|139 / 59
|143 / 49
|Complete
|1,999
|1,037
|ATXD27A
|414,558
|6,780,399
|4,424
|794
|153 / 72
|175 / 31
|Complete
|2,148
|1,354
|ATXD27B
|414,558
|6,780,399
|4,424
|704
|149 / 73
|155 / 33
|Paused
|1,632
|928
|ATXD29A
|414,962
|6,779,682
|4,257
|355
|313 / 88
|289 / 74
|Paused
|1,934
|1,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Porphyry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ATXD16B
|415,381
|6,779,128
|4,134
|827
|287 / 77
|270 / 44
|Complete
|1,880
|1,053
|ATXD22C
|415,187
|6,779,412
|4,134
|667
|261 / 89
|286 / 66
|Complete
|1,814
|1,148
|ATXD22D
|415,187
|6,779,412
|4,134
|732
|250 / 86
|222 / 64
|Paused
|1,916
|1,185
|ATXD25A**
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|1,454
|125 / 76
|102 / 47
|Complete
|2,232
|778
|ATXD25B
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|766
|100 / 60
|89 / 32
|Complete
|1,837
|1,071
|ATXD25C
|413,896
|6,779,919
|4,160
|408
|129 / 80
|108 / 18
|Paused
|1,566
|1,158
|ATXD28
|415,132
|6,779,354
|4,170
|-
|276 / 78
|344 / 75
|Complete
|1,924
|1,924
|ATXD28A
|415,132
|6,779,354
|4,170
|970
|291 / 78
|353 / 74
|Paused
|1,918
|947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|25,552
|16,600
|1 - Includes re-drilled meters (152.7m) and drill hole meters that were halted (711m).
|* Table contains preliminary data.
|** ATXD25 was paused at 1,454.2m at the end of the Phase IV Campaign and drilling resumed from this depth. Initial kick-off from ATXD25 was at 629.5m.
Outlook - Phase VI Planning Underway
Following the record setting results achieved in Phase V on the Valeriano Project, Phase VI is anticipated to commence in September. This program will aim to focus on further delineation and growth of the high-grade B2B Zone; explore for and test other high-grade breccia targets to the north, and new regional targets; continue expanding the Valeriano Porphyry system where system limits are still unknown; and continue project derisking through ongoing baseline environmental studies and monitoring, early stage engineering studies, including hydrogeology and geotechnical scopes and advancing permitting for future drill campaigns (see Figure 1). Additional information will be provided closer to commencement of the drilling campaign.
Quality Control & Quality Assurance
Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.
From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in Copiapo. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.
Qualified Person
Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is President and CEO of ATEX. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.
About ATEX
ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). The Valeriano Project hosts a large copper gold porphyry mineral resource: 1.41 billion inferred tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), as reported by ATEX on September 12, 2023iii.
For further information, please contact:
Ben Pullinger,
President and CEO
Email: ...
Aman Atwal,
Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: ...
1-647-398-9405
or visit ATEX's website at .
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding plans for the evaluation of exploration properties including the Valeriano Copper Gold Project; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities especially to the significant expansion of the high-grade corridor; mine development prospects; potential for future metals production; changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing and extent of exploration activities, including the Phase V and Phase VI programs contemplated in this press release; timing of receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities and mineralization; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental and local approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; timing of assay results; as well as those factors disclosed in ATEX's publicly filed documents.
Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
________________________
i See news release titled: "ATEX Announces Results of Second Metallurgical Program Further Demonstrating Outstanding Recoveries for Copper and Gold at Valeriano, Phase V Drill Program Underway with Fourth Rig Being Mobilized" reported on December 11, 2024.
ii See news release dated May 15, 2024, titled "ATEX Discovers New High-Grade Mineralization at Valeriano Intersecting 68 Metres of 2.02% CuEq Within a Broader Intercept of 356 Metres of 0.98% CuEq".
iii See NI 43-101 technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" by Joled Nur, CCCRRM-Chile, and David Hopper, CGeol, with an effective date of September 1, 2023, filed at on October 25, 2023, for additional details on the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Valeriano project.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: ATEX Resources Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
