Kuwait Welcomes UK PM Willingness To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Wednesday welcomed the Prime Minister of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, announcement that his country is willing to recognize Palestine as an independent state.
In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the State of Kuwait commended Starmer's support for the two-state solution, describing the step as "important" in efforts to achieve Middle East peace.
The British step also aligned with UNSC resolutions on the matter, the Arab Peace Initiative, it added, noting that it would enable Palestinians to determine their own destiny in establishing an independent state within the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry called on all countries to adopt a similar position to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause. (end)
