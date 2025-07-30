Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Welcomes UK PM Willingness To Recognize Palestine

Kuwait Welcomes UK PM Willingness To Recognize Palestine


2025-07-30 07:03:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Wednesday welcomed the Prime Minister of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, announcement that his country is willing to recognize Palestine as an independent state.
In a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the State of Kuwait commended Starmer's support for the two-state solution, describing the step as "important" in efforts to achieve Middle East peace.
The British step also aligned with UNSC resolutions on the matter, the Arab Peace Initiative, it added, noting that it would enable Palestinians to determine their own destiny in establishing an independent state within the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry called on all countries to adopt a similar position to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause. (end)
gta


MENAFN30072025000071011013ID1109862093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search