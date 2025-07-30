Aimotive Signs License Agreement With Socionext For Aiware NPU IP To Power Next-Gen ADAS Soc
This agreement marks a significant step forward in both companies' missions to drive innovation in automotive AI.Post thi
"This is a pivotal moment for aiWare," said Márton Fehér, SVP of Semiconductor Engineering at aiMotive. "Socionext is the latest major customer to embrace our vision with a clear focus on mass production. Their deep expertise in automotive Custom SoC design and strong industry relationships make them an ideal partner to bring our scalable, power-efficient AI acceleration technology to the next level."
Socionext has a long-standing track record of delivering advanced custom SoCs across various industries. In the automotive sector, the company continues to focus on developing high-performance, energy-efficient solutions, such as neural network accelerators and SDKs, in close collaboration with customers.
"Collaborating with aiMotive and utilizing aiWare will allow us to expand the scope of our Custom SoC proposals," said Takehiro Kamada, EVP and Head of Sales and Business Group. "This partnership addresses the growing demand in the automotive sector for Custom SoC development, where customers seek not only high-efficiency AI solutions but also comprehensive support including SDKs and toolchains."
This agreement marks a significant step forward in both companies' missions to drive innovation in automotive AI, paving a way for enhanced safety and intelligence on the road.
About Socionext Inc.
Socionext Inc., a leading global System-on-Chip (SoC) supplier, is a pioneer of the 'Solution SoC' business model. This innovative approach encompasses Socionext's 'Entire Design' capabilities and offering of 'Complete Service'. As a trusted silicon partner, Socionext fuels global innovation, providing superior features, performance, and quality that set its customers' products and services apart in diverse domains ranging from automotive and data centers to networking, smart devices, and industrial equipment.
Socionext Inc., based in Yokohama, operates offices across Japan, Asia, the United States, and Europe for development and sales. For more information, visit
About aiMotive
aiMotive is a global leader in automated driving technologies, offering a modular portfolio of software, simulation, and hardware IP solutions. Its aiWare hardware IP is designed to deliver scalable, power-efficient AI acceleration for automotive-grade SoCs.
Contact:
Bence Boda
Marketing & Communications Director
[email protected]
All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
