Swift Current Energy Welcomes Three New Board Members

BOSTON and HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Current Energy today announced that it has added to its board of directors three new independent non-executive directors. Booga Gilbertson, most recently COO of Puget Sound Energy, will serve as Swift Current Energy Board Chair and Martin Crotty, most recently EVP of Asset Optimization at EDF Renewables, and Chris Fallon, formerly President of Duke Energy Renewables (now Deriva Energy), will serve as independent non-executive directors.

The three new board members bring over 80 years of energy experience and will support Swift Current Energy's continued growth as a leading independent power producer. Also serving on the Swift Current Energy Board of Directors are Eric Lammers, CEO of Swift Current Energy, Matt Birchby, President of Swift Current Energy, Lisa Crutchfield, Independent Director, Neil Doherty, Executive Director at IFM Investors, and Remy Verot, Investment Director at IFM Investors.

Eric Lammers, Co-founder and CEO of Swift Current Energy , said, "We are delighted to welcome Booga, Martin, and Chris to our board of directors. Over the last nine years we have built a strong company that has successfully produced 2.2 GW of operating power projects in key markets and developed an even greater pipeline of energy projects. Expanding our board with values-aligned individuals will only increase our reach and effectiveness as we navigate policy changes and step up to meet accelerating energy demand."

Neil Doherty, Executive Director, Infrastructure at IFM Investors, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Booga, Martin, and Chris to the Swift Current Energy Board. Their deep industry expertise crafted over decades of leadership in the power and renewables sector will be invaluable as Swift Current Energy continues to trailblaze a path for clean energy. Each brings a proven track record of execution that will strengthen the Swift Current Energy Board and support our long-term growth."

Since its founding in 2016, Swift Current Energy has commercialized 2.2 GWac of energy projects, including its 800 MWdc Double Black Diamond Solar project . Today, Swift Current Energy owns and operates 1.1 GWac of solar and wind energy projects across Illinois, Mississippi, and Texas.

About Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy is trailblazing a path for clean energy now. Founded in 2016, the company develops, owns, and operates highly competitive, utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects across the United States. Swift Current Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by IFM Investors, as well as Lookout Ridge Energy Partners. For more information, please visit swiftcurrentenergy.

