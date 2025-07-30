Pelican Pipeline Announces Capacity Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteWater today announced the upsize of the Pelican Pipeline to a 42-inch from a 36-inch diameter pipeline. The new scope will increase the pipeline's capacity to approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from 1.75 Bcf/d. The expansion is scheduled to be in service in first half of 2027, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

WhiteWater, an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company and operator of multiple gas transmission assets has partnered with FIC, Stonepeak and Trace Capital on the Pelican Pipeline. For more information about WhiteWater, visit .

About FIC

FIC Partners Management, LP ("FIC") is an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets across the energy and power use value chains. FIC focuses on investment opportunities that seek to generate long-term capital appreciation in the gas transmission, downstream, power and utilities, renewables, and data/telecommunications industries. We partner with management teams and businesses to help accelerate the development of strategic assets that serve society's growing energy needs and the associated decarbonization of industrial infrastructure. FIC is the renamed firm following the merger of Emerald Bridge Capital, LP and First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information about FIC, please visit .

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit .

About Trace Capital

Trace Capital is an energy-focused private equity manager that invests primarily in upstream oil and gas and midstream infrastructure assets and companies. Trace currently manages $1.6bn in committed capital and is based in Houston, TX. For more information, please visit .

