IDEXX Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, Highlighting Progress Against Its Goals



Significantly advanced our innovation strategy in 2024, supporting the launch of the IDEXX inVue DxTM Cellular Analyzer , a groundbreaking slide-free, real-time cellular imaging platform, and exited 2024 with eight additional new products and services launched or ready to launch.



Revolutionized cancer care by launching IDEXX Cancer DxTM testing in North America in March 2025, a first-of-its-kind diagnostic panel, addressing a critical need for early cancer detection, starting with canine lymphoma, and planning to expand IDEXX Cancer Dx testing over the next three years to cover the majority of canine cancer cases.



Supported underserved communities by enabling access to care for over 79,000 animals in 2024, with a cumulative total of over 704,000 animals through our global social initiatives since 2022.

Provided the equivalent of approximately $5.5 million in continuing education credit offerings to veterinary professionals in 2024.

The People We Support

IDEXX strives to create a collaborative and inclusive culture that embraces everyone's unique perspectives, talents, and experiences. Key highlights from the report include the following:



Logged over 86,000 hours of learning and development, including 23,200 hours of STEM and AI learning.



Supported achieving over 25,000 self-reported employee volunteer hours , exceeding our 2025 goal of 15,000 annual volunteer hours.

Achieved a favorable engagement rate of 80% on our annual employee engagement survey.

The Planet We Share

IDEXX recognizes the importance of protecting the planet and its relationship to animal and human health. Key highlights from the report include the following:



Signed three virtual power purchase agreements to add new, clean electricity to the North American and European energy grids.



Added more electric and hybrid vehicles to our commercial fleet, which is composed of over 35% electric and hybrid models .

Advanced global product circularity in 2024 by servicing over 34,000 instruments and completing over 90,000 point-of-service upgrades on select IDEXX instruments.

"We made steady progress in 2024, advancing our corporate responsibility goals and fulfilling our commitments across our pillars-The Care We Advance, The People We Support, and The Planet We Share," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "I remain proud of how IDEXX amplifies our Purpose through our corporate responsibility initiatives, which all support and are aligned with our long-term business strategy."

IDEXX's 2024 report covers corporate responsibility topics that we believe are most relevant to our Purpose and stakeholders. We use well-established reporting standards that are aligned with frameworks, such as those released by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures. Read the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report here .

About IDEXX

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: .

