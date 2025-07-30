Nexgold Intersects 40.09 G/T Gold Over 17.7 Metres At The Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. ( TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“ NexGold ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to provide additional drill results from a recently-completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the Company's Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project (“ Goldboro ”) in Nova Scotia. The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for an additional seven infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-570,-579, -584, -586, -605, -606, and -607) totalling 1,309.2 metres were from drilling in the proposed west pit of the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project ( Figures 1; Tables 1 and 2 ). Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated:“The high grades over considerable thicknesses encountered in recent drilling will be important to the ongoing work on the Goldboro Mineral Resource and mine planning. Goldboro continues to demonstrate the presence of high-grade zones, near surface, within the planned open pits. We are encountering this style of mineralization at open pit depths with all intersected zones projecting to surface. We anticipate final assays from the full drill program to be returned in the coming weeks and are looking forward to using that information in an updated Mineral Resource which will ultimately inform the planned updated Feasibility Study.” Selected drill intersections from the seven diamond drill holes in this news release are further detailed in Table 2 and include:

40.09 g/t gold over 17.7 metres (from 120.5 to 138.2 metres), including 1,010.00 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and including 220.00 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and including 124.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR25-570;

6.75 g/t gold over 18.0 metres (from 225.5 to 243.5 metres) including 94.2 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and including 41.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and including 27.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and including 16.05 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR25-570;

10.54 g/t gold over 6.6 metres (from 34.0 to 40.6 metres), including 53.30 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole BR-25-606;

17.61 g/t gold over 1.6 metres (from 18.4 to 20.0 metres), including 46.4 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in drill hole BR25-579;

1.72 g/t gold over 16.3 metres (from 59.0 to 73.5 metres), including 48.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR25-579; and 2.13 g/t gold over 10.8 metres (from 92.8 to 103.6 metres), including 6.71 g/t gold over 0.8 metres and including 7.07 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in drill hole BR-25-607. The Company has now released assay results for 118 drill holes (approximately 84%) from the infill program. Results from the drill program, to date, continue to demonstrate the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results in the proposed west and east pits. In particular, the existing geological model appears to broadly predict the location of gold mineralization with local adjustments to the model where mineralization is either not in the exact positions predicted by the model or if no mineralization is intersected. Throughout the drill program, additional gold mineralization was intersected in areas where mineralization was previously unknown or predicted. This occurs either in under-drilled areas or near historic drilling which were more selectively sampled than the current sampling approach. Mineralized solids within the Mineral Resource model will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model, and any impact due to additional assay data gathered during the drill program will be investigated during the forthcoming Mineral Resource Estimate planned for H2 2025. Hole BR-25-570 Drill hole BR-25-570 was drilled to intersect bedding and mineralization near orthogonally. The top 170 metres of the hole intersected bedding and mineralization as intended, meaning quoted composited gold intercepts above 170 metres are estimated to be at or near true thickness. Below 170 metres depth, the hole veered northward and drilled near down- dip of mineralization, meaning that quoted composited intercepts below the depth of 170 metres are estimated to have true thickness at approximately 15% of core length. Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of diamond drill holes BR-25-570,-579, -584, -586, -605, -606, and -607

along with highlights' assays in the proposed West Pit, Goldboro Gold Deposit



Table 1: Locations and orientations for 7 drill holes in this news release

Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination BR-25-570 606770 5006391 62.2 293.0 277 -60 BR-25-579 606743 5006412 63.2 128.8 0 -90 BR-25-584 606873 5006472 59.0 107.0 180 -65 BR-25-586 606837 5006527 61.2 251.0 180 -70 BR-25-605 606733 5006520 58.0 260.0 180 -80 BR-25-606 606366 5006419 70.4 138.4 0 -70 BR-25-607 606276 5006437 72.2 131.0 0 -45

Notes:

Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 20 coordinates.Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this news release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate news release with other contiguous or related drilling information.Drill holes BR-25-466 to 569 and holes 25-571 to 573, 577, 578, 582, and 590 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17 and July 24, 2025.

Table 2: Highlighted drill intersections from the west pit in this news release

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) BR-25-570 13.0 15.2 2.2 4.40 and 24.0 26.0 2.0 1.32 and 44.0 44.9 0.9 0.99 and 61.6 65.1 3.6 0.43 including 61.6 62.1 0.6 1.44 and 98.0 107.3 9.3 1.20 including 104.0 104.5 0.6 3.89 and 114.1 116.8 2.7 15.60 including 114.8 115.3 0.5 82.50 and 120.5 138.2 17.7 40.09 including 129.1 129.6 0.5 220.00 and including 129.6 130.1 0.5 1,010.00 and including 132.1 132.6 0.5 124.50 and 153.6 161.4 7.8 0.46 including 156.4 156.9 0.6 1.51 and 165.3 169.7 4.4 1.26 including 168.7 169.7 1.0 4.56 and 174.7 181.0 6.3 1.19 including 175.7 176.7 1.0 3.75 and 186.2 189.5 3.3 3.86 including 186.2 186.7 0.5 20.70 and 197.8 201.8 4.0 0.53 including 197.8 198.3 0.5 3.09 and 225.5 243.5 18.0 6.75 including 229.2 229.7 0.5 27.00 and including 232.0 232.5 0.5 16.05 and including 240.0 240.5 0.5 41.90 and including 241.0 241.5 0.5 94.20 and 252.0 259.3 7.3 2.85 including 258.2 258.7 0.5 7.91 and 284.6 285.2 0.6 4.14 BR-25-579 12.6 13.4 0.8 0.51 and 18.4 20.0 1.6 17.61 including 19.4 20.0 0.6 46.40 and 53.5 55.0 1.5 3.04 including 53.5 54.4 0.9 4.30 and 59.0 75.3 16.3 1.72 including 61.0 61.5 0.5 2.21 and including 74.8 75.3 0.5 48.50 and 125.0 126.0 1.0 0.67 BR-25-584 22.0 24.4 2.4 0.29 and 39.0 41.9 2.9 0.38 including 41.3 41.9 0.7 0.92 and 80.9 81.4 0.5 2.47 BR-25-586 91.9 92.4 0.5 9.41 and 116.8 117.8 1.0 0.45 and 122.8 123.3 0.5 5.92 and 191.3 193.8 2.5 0.52 including 191.3 191.8 0.5 2.12 BR-25-605 23.0 23.5 0.5 8.45 and 224.0 224.5 0.5 1.22 and 237.7 240.3 2.6 0.26 BR-25-606 34.0 40.6 6.6 10.54 including 35.0 36.0 1.0 53.30 and 48.9 50.7 1.9 0.25 and 57.7 60.3 2.6 4.79 including 58.4 59.0 0.6 11.15 and 66.4 74.3 7.9 2.82 including 68.0 68.8 0.8 3.01 and including 72.0 72.7 0.7 24.10 and 88.0 95.5 7.5 1.58 including 92.0 93.0 1.0 8.55 and 105.0 106.6 1.6 0.46 and 127.9 129.0 1.1 0.38 BR-25-607 32.3 35.8 3.5 2.03 including 32.3 33.0 0.7 4.68 and including 34.0 35.0 1.0 2.42 and 45.5 49.2 3.7 0.41 including 45.5 46.2 0.7 1.62 and 60.2 61.5 1.4 2.90 including 61.0 61.5 0.6 6.22 and 72.1 76.7 4.6 0.40 including 72.1 72.7 0.6 1.55 and 80.0 81.0 1.0 0.55 and 92.8 103.6 10.8 2.13 including 100.2 100.8 0.6 6.71 and including 101.4 102.2 0.8 7.07 and 116.4 116.9 0.5 1.01

Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths are estimated at between 70-100% of core length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped.Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this news release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate news release with other contiguous or related drilling information.Drill holes BR-25-466 to 569 and holes 25-571 to 573, 577, 578, 582, and 590 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17 and July 24, 2025.

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The NQ diameter drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to either Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern) preparation facility in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador or the ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) prep lab in Moncton, NB and then the pulp is sent to North Vancouver, BC for fire assay. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish. All assays in this news release are reported as fire assays only.

For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this news release may be updated in a future news release. Check assays are conducted at Eastern for assay samples received from ALS and check assays are conducted at ALS for assays received from Eastern following the completion of a program.

Other QA/QC procedures include the regular insertion of blanks and CDN Resource Laboratories certified reference standards. The laboratory also has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream for all analysis.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a“Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on and on NexGold's website at .

