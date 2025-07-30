Outsourced CFO Launches 90-Second Quiz To Help Founders Assess Need For CFO Support

Outsourced CFO Launches 90-Second Quiz

Outsourced CFO launches free 90-second quiz to help founders assess if and when they need strategic CFO support for growth.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO, a global accounting and financial advisory firm, has released a new resource to help founders determine when to bring in CFO expertise. Designed for businesses generating over US$1 million in annual revenue, the Strategic CFO Readiness Assessment offers a quick, practical checkpoint for those questioning whether it's time to add strategic financial leadership to their team.

Many high-growth businesses reach a tipping point where bookkeeping and basic finance no longer provide the clarity or control needed to scale. That's where Outsourced CFO steps in. Through fractional, interim, or project-based engagements, their CFOs assist with everything from financial systems and forecasting to fundraising, M&A support, and long-term strategy.

Take the OCFO quiz here.

“Our team is often approached by founders asking the same question: 'How do I know if I need a CFO?'” says Etienne Raubenheimer, Executive Head of CFO Services at Outsourced CFO.“This short quiz helps business leaders assess whether their company is at the stage where CFO-level support could make a difference.”

The online assessment takes less than two minutes to complete and covers topics such as cash flow management, financial reporting, and growth planning - offering a snapshot of how equipped a business is for its next stage of growth.

The results provide practical, jargon-free insights on whether a CFO might add value. There's no obligation to engage further, just a clear view of where the company stands financially.

Outsourced CFO has supported more than 1,300 companies globally, from early-stage startups to businesses preparing for capital raises, restructures, or international expansion. Many of these clients don't yet require a full-time CFO, but still benefit from expert financial support at critical moments.

“A good CFO gives founders time back and sharpens decision-making,” adds Raubenheimer.“Whether through systems setup, scenario planning, or investor readiness, our goal is to help businesses grow with confidence.”

The Strategic CFO Readiness Assessment is now live and free to use (click here to take the quiz) .



About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial consultancy firm that has been dedicated to helping businesses achieve their full potential. Our team of experts collaborates with clients to offer tailored solutions, ranging from financial consulting to strategic planning and execution, cloud accounting, and automation, all geared towards driving growth and sustainable success. Visit for more information.

