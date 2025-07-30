Canadian Coach Breaks Free From Burnout To Build A Global Life With Prosperity Of Life

Izabel Coutu enjoying some well-earned downtime in Portugal while visiting for a branding project with Prosperity Of Life - blending business and lifestyle with ease.

- Rachel KriderPHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With millions of professionals reassessing their careers post-pandemic, one Montreal-based coach found her solution in an unexpected place: a global entrepreneurial community called Prosperity Of Life.According to LinkedIn's Global Workforce Report, nearly 1 in 3 professionals aged 40–55 are actively considering a career change - driven by burnout, a desire for more purpose, and the lure of flexibility. For veteran leadership trainer and coach Izabel Coutu, the COVID-era grind of non-stop Zoom sessions became the tipping point. "I was successful, respected, and completely drained. I remember thinking: there has to be something more," she recalls.That "something more" came in the form of Prosperity Of Life - a personal development and business education company offering high-ticket digital products and a flexible, remote business model. As Izabel puts it, "Prosperity Of Life didn't just align with my values - it reignited my purpose."Today, Izabel has transformed her lifestyle, earning from anywhere in the world while spending quality time with her two daughters and exploring destinations like Portugal, South Africa, Australia and the Mediterranean. "I've shifted from trading time for money to building something truly scalable," she says. "And I'm doing it in my second language - that part still blows my mind."Her story mirrors a broader trend. A 2023 MBO Partners study reported a 131% increase in Americans identifying as digital nomads since 2019, with over 17.3 million professionals embracing the remote-work lifestyle. Women, in particular, are leading the charge. A recent McKinsey report found that female-led online businesses are outpacing male-owned ventures post-pandemic, driven largely by education, coaching, and content-based platforms.Prosperity Of Life has emerged as a strong player in this space - combining mindset training, entrepreneurial strategy, and high-commission sales to help individuals create income streams aligned with their values. The platform has empowered thousands of people globally to step into a new paradigm of leadership, wealth creation, and lifestyle freedom."This isn't just about money - it's about meaning," says Izabel. "I've seen firsthand how this community helps people rise - emotionally, spiritually, and financially. It's one of the most empowering decisions I've ever made. Prosperity Of Life has completely changed the way I live, work, and connect with the world."From burnout to barefoot on the beach, Izabel's journey is part of a growing wave of professionals rejecting hustle culture and choosing lifestyle-led entrepreneurship instead. As the global personal development market heads toward $67 billion by 2030, opportunities like Prosperity Of Life are drawing in purpose-driven people who want both impact and income - without sacrificing freedom.About Prosperity Of Life :Prosperity Of Life is a personal development and entrepreneurial education company offering high-ticket digital courses and global live events. With a mission to empower individuals to live life on their own terms, the company supports a worldwide community of independent distributors who value purpose, freedom, and personal growth.

