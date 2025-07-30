Bengaluru Firm Suffers ₹378 Crore Cryptocurrency Heist In Karnataka's Biggest Cyber Fraud

Bengaluru: One of the largest cyber fraud cases in Karnataka's history has come to light in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Cybercriminals hacked the server of Nebilo Technologies Private Limited, a reputed cryptocurrency company, and stole 44 million USDT (approximately ₹378 crore).

A case has been registered at the Whitefield Cyber Crime Police Station, and one suspect has been arrested.

Company Details And Hacking Incident

Nebilo Technologies operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. According to the complaint, the breach occurred on July 19, 2025.

At 2:37 am, 1 USDT was transferred from the company's wallet to an unknown wallet. Later, at 9:40 am, cybercriminals illegally accessed the company's server and transferred 44 million USDT (₹378 crore) to unknown accounts.

Internal Investigation Reveals Employee's Misconduct

The company's internal probe uncovered that an employee, Rahul Agarwal, had been using the company-issued laptop for part-time work elsewhere, in violation of company policies.

Agarwal reportedly earned around ₹1.5 lakh through his side job. It is suspected that cybercriminals exploited vulnerabilities on his laptop to gain unauthorised access to Nebilo's server and steal the cryptocurrency.

Police Investigation And Arrest

The Whitefield CEN Police registered a case and began a thorough investigation. Rahul Agarwal has been arrested and taken into custody as a suspect. Police believe the hacking was carried out through his laptop.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other criminals involved in the cyber theft.

Record-Breaking Cybercrime Raises Security Concerns

The theft of over ₹378 crore in cryptocurrency in a single breach is being called the biggest cybercrime in Karnataka's history.

Nebilo Technologies, considered one of India's leading cryptocurrency firms, now faces scrutiny over its security protocols. The Whitefield Cyber Crime Police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and expressed confidence in nabbing the other accused soon.