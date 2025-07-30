The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Celebrates Its 50Th Anniversary At A High-Level Event At The United Nations Headquarters In New York

On the 25th of July 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) celebrated its 50th anniversary at a high-level event organised at the United Nations headquarters in New York, under the theme:“United for a better future: promoting regionalism and multilateralism for shared prosperity”.

Held in the ECOSOC chamber, the meeting brought together senior United Nations officials, ECOWAS leaders, diplomatic representatives and partners to commemorate five decades of regional integration, peace-building and development, while looking ahead to the future of West Africa in a changing global context.

The event was hosted by the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, in close collaboration with the ECOWAS Group of Ambassadors to the UN.

In her welcome address, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, underlined the organisation's central role in promoting regional cohesion, sustainable development and peace. She stressed the symbolic significance of this celebration within the United Nations, reaffirming ECOWAS's commitment to multilateralism and international partnerships.

H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, spoke of the Community's evolution from an economic bloc to a multidimensional institution working for peace, democratic governance and human development. She recalled the relevance of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening its cooperation with all its partners, for a peaceful, people-centred and prosperous West Africa.

The keynote speech was delivered by H.E. Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, who gave an in-depth analysis of regional challenges, while presenting the strategic responses being implemented to combat terrorism and deepen regional integration. He referred in particular to the operationalisation of the Regional Rapid Reaction Force against Terrorism, as well as the citizens' introspection currently underway, which will culminate in a Pact for the Future of Regional Integration.

One of the highlights of the event was a message from H.E. General Dr Yakubu Gowon (retired), former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the last living founding father of ECOWAS. In a recorded video, General Gowon recalled the visionary spirit and historical context that led to the creation of the organisation in 1975. He emphasised the values of solidarity, cooperation and shared development:“The dream of ECOWAS was born of a deep conviction: only regional unity will enable our peoples to overcome the burden of colonial fragmentation and build a future of peace, prosperity and pride. I am proud that after five decades, ECOWAS remains a symbol of hope, despite the many trials it has endured”.

He called on current leaders and citizens to preserve and strengthen the foundations of integration, while encouraging the youth of West Africa and the Diaspora to carry on the torch.

High-level speeches were also given by:



Ms Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN Under-Secretary-General for Africa, who reaffirmed the UN's continued support for peace, security and democracy in West Africa;

E. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former President of the ECOWAS Commission and High Representative of the United Nations, who provided a historical perspective and visionary reflections on the path taken by regional integration;

E. Santos Leonardo Simão, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNOWAS, who highlighted the importance of strategic regional partnerships;

Ms Aïssata De, Deputy Regional Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, who reiterated the UNDP's commitment to supporting the development of human and institutional capital in ECOWAS; E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, who welcomed the strategic alignment between ECOWAS and the African Union on governance, peace and economic transformation.

The event was also well attended by civil society, academics and diplomatic representatives, with speeches by Dr Rita“Kiki” Edozie, Professor of African Affairs at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and members of the ECOWAS Group of Ambassadors.

This Golden Jubilee commemoration was much more than a celebration of past achievements: it marked a high point of collective renewal and strategic orientation. The reflections arising from the New York meeting will feed into the regional consultations underway across West Africa, leading up to an Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government later this year.

