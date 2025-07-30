North America Office Furniture Market Analysis Report 2025 Production, Consumption, Imports And Exports 2019-2026
Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Office Furniture Market in North America - The United States, Canada, and Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Market Research Report offers an extensive analysis, through historical trends, future developments, tracking the North American office furniture industry's strategic turning points.
The study examines how the office furniture market in North America has evolved in recent years through:
- Basic data (production, consumption, imports and exports) for the time series 2019 to 2024, for the area and by country Office furniture market forecasts up to 2026, for the area and by country Competitive landscape analysis: information and performance of major players An analysis of the distribution system by country Product trends: from hybrid workspaces and rising demand for height-adjustable desks to the growing role of acoustic solutions and phone booths.
SCOPE AND STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT
An Executive Summary offering a first, extensive picture of the sector opens the report. The content is then structured into seven comprehensive chapters, combining quantitative analysis, maps, tables and graphs.
1. Scenario: Structure, Evolution, and Office Furniture Market Forecasts in North America
An overview of the office furniture sector in North America, including production, consumption, and international trade data. The section features five-year trends (2019-2024) and two-year market forecasts (2025-2026), introducing the leading office furniture companies in North America and their market shares.
2. Business Performance by Country: the US, Canada, and Mexico
Each country is analysed in depth with:
- Office furniture market performance Key economic and demographic indicators Non-residential construction trends and outlook
3. International Trade: Imports and Exports of Office Furniture in North America
This chapter explores import and export flows of office furniture, by product segment and destination/origin country. Trade balances are provided for each market and the major categories.
4. Product Segmentation
A detailed breakdown of office furniture in North America by type:
- Office seating (task chairs, executive, soft, stackable) Operative and executive desks Height-adjustable tables (HAT) Cabinets and filing systems Partitions, acoustic solutions, and phone booths Furniture for communal and meeting areas
5. Distribution Channels
Office furniture distribution system in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., including performance by channel type (independent or exclusive dealers, national office products chains, direct sales -including the Government/GSA-, wholesale, e-commerce / online business), and state-level office furniture consumption in the United States.
6. Competition: Company Market Shares by Product
This section includes information and sales estimates of selected top office furniture manufacturers by segment: seating, desking, executive furniture, partitions, acoustic pods, and booths. It also presents foreign companies operating or exporting to the region.
7. Competition: Company Market Shares by Country
A country-specific view of leading players, highlighting their market presence, estimated turnover, and competitive position in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
Overall, 75 North American companies and 50 international companies operating in the region are considered in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: A comprehensive outlook on the office furniture industry in North America
1. SCENARIO
1.1 Market evolution and figures by country
- Office furniture consumption in North America and prices Production, consumption, international trade and openness of the office furniture market
1.2 Leading companies in North America and their market shares
- Market concentration Market share estimates of the top 30 companies
1.3 Manufacturing presence
- Employment in the Office Industry
1.4 Forecasts for 2025 and 2026
2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
- For the US, Canada and Mexico: Office furniture sector performance: basic data 2019-2024 Economic indicators and Macroeconomic trends Employment and occupation Population Construction
3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- For the US, Canada, and Mexico: Trade balance, 2019-2024 Exports Exports of office furniture, 2019-2024 Exports of office furniture by destination and by segment Exports of office seating by country and by geographical area Exports of office furniture (excluding seating) by country and by geographical area Imports Imports of office furniture, 2019-2024 Imports of office furniture by area of origin and by segment Imports of office seating by country and by geographical area Imports of office furniture (excluding seating) by country and by geographical area
4. PRODUCTS
4.1 Product segments
- Market breakdown by segment, 2019-2024 Office seating: Breakdown by kind and by coverings Office desking & Height-Adjustable Tables (HAT). Incidence of HAT and mechanism
4.2 Partitions, acoustic products, and Phone Booths/Pods
5. DISTRIBUTION
- Distribution channels in the US, Canada, and Mexico Sales of office furniture by state (US)
6. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT
6.1 Total sales of Office furniture by major manufacturers
- Estimated sales of office seating by major manufacturers in Seating Office desking Executive furniture Office filing and storage Furniture for communal areas Partitions, acoustic and other products Phone Booths/Pods Foreign companies active in North America
7. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY
- Total sales by major manufacturers in the United States, Canada and Mexico
APPENDIX 1: TRADE FAIRS, MAGAZINES AND ASSOCIATIONS
APPENDIX 2: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES
Companies Featured
- 9 to 5 Seating Allseating Corporation Arcadia+Encore Artopex Bernhardt Bestar Inc Creaciones Industriales Fellowes Gebesa Global Furniture Group Groupe Lacasse Hat Collective Haworth HNI Corporation Humanscale Indiana Furniture Jasper Group JSI Keilhauer KI MillerKnoll Office Master OFS-Room Productos Metalicos Steele SitOnIt Seating SnapCab Steelcase Teknion Group Vari Watson
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment