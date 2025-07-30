Tanzania Set To Implement World Health Organization's (WHO)“Beat The Heat” Initiative To Safeguard Health From Extreme Heat And Environmental Hazards

The United Republic of Tanzania, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), is set to launch the 'Beat the Heat' Initiative aimed at addressing extreme heat and environmental risks in workplaces and large-scale events.

Tanzania is among the first countries globally to roll out this initiative, implemented under a partnership between WHO and FIFA, supported by the World Cup 2022 Legacy Fund. Running from January 2025 to June 2026, the programme will provide practical tools and technical guidance to help strengthen national and local preparedness and response to climate-related health threats-particularly in workplaces, outdoor environments, and mass public events.

Tanzania's activation of“Beat the Heat” initiative comes at a critical moment, as the country prepares to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025, a major continental football tournament expected to draw large crowds in high-temperature outdoor settings.

“This initiative is a timely and strategic step forward in protecting the health of all those involved in outdoor work and events,” said Dr Galbert Fedjo, Offcier in Charge at WHO.“By integrating heat protection into CHAN 2025 and beyond, Tanzania is setting an example for how countries can respond to the realities of climate change and its impact on public health.”

Through this initiative, Tanzania will implement a series of targeted actions including; development of national heat-health action plans, deployment of early warning systems and emergency heat protocols; provision of shaded rest zones, hydration stations, and protective equipment for outdoor workers and event staff and training of health responders and event organizers in heat-related illness prevention and first aid.

The initiative is being rolled out under the leadership of the Ministries of Health in Mainland and Zanzibar in close collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, Tanzania Meteorological Services, Emergency Department from the Muhimbili National Hospital and Lumumba Regional Hospital and other key actors responsible for organizing mass gatherings and events. WHO will provide technical guidance, tools, and coordination support to ensure implementation reaches the most at-risk populations.

Rising global temperatures and more frequent heatwaves are driving an increase in heat-related illness and mortality, especially among outdoor workers and vulnerable populations. WHO estimates that by 2050, heatwaves could cause over 1.6 million deaths annually, while air pollution continues to claim more than 4 million lives each year.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat-it is a daily reality,” said Dr. Honest Anicetus – Head of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Unit in the Ministry of Health.“The Beat the Heat initiative will help countries like Tanzania turn preparedness into action, with the tools to protect lives in the face of rising environmental risks.”

As an early adopter of this initiative, Tanzania is demonstrating its commitment to building climate-resilient health systems, improving occupational safety, and ensuring that major events like CHAN 2025 are safe for all involved.

