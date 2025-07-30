CM Patel Flags Off 151 New Buses To Boost Public Transport In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, July 30 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Wednesday, flagged off 151 newly-inducted Super Express buses from Gandhinagar, marking a major expansion in the state's public transport fleet.

State Transport Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the event, held under the aegis of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

As part of this mission, GSRTC will introduce a total of 2,063 new buses this year, including 100 modern AC buses under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The 151 Super Express buses flagged off on Wednesday have been procured at a cost of Rs 52.63 crore and will be deployed across various districts to enhance comfort, speed, and safety for passengers.

These new buses, Minister Sanghavi said, will extend reliable services even to the remotest corners of Gujarat, ensuring a smooth journey for all.

Gujarat's State Transport Corporation currently operates more than 8,000 buses daily, covering nearly 33 lakh km and ferrying more than 27 lakh passengers.

The corporation also runs additional services during festivals and special occasions, continuing its legacy as the lifeline of Gujarat's transport network.

Present at the launch were Gandhinagar Mayor Meenaben Patel, District Panchayat President Shilpaben Patel, MLAs Ritaben Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jayanti Patel, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, Transport Principal Secretary R.C. Meena, State Transport Corporation M.D. Nagarajan, senior officials, and local citizens.

Gujarat boasts one of the most extensive and efficiently managed public bus transport systems in India, operated primarily by the GSRTC.

With a fleet of more than 8,000 buses, GSRTC serves more than 27 lakh passengers daily, covering over 33 lakh km across rural and urban areas.

The state's bus network connects even the remotest villages to major cities, ensuring last-mile connectivity.

In recent years, Gujarat has made significant investments in modernising its fleet by introducing air-conditioned, electric, and express buses under both government funding and PPP models.

Bus terminals in major cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat are being upgraded with modern amenities, real-time tracking, and passenger-friendly infrastructure, reinforcing the state's commitment to providing safe, affordable and comfortable public transport.