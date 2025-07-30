Vijay Deverakonda To Bhagyashree: Kingdom Movie Salary Breakdown Revealed

The 'Kingdom' movie is coming to audiences in two days. Let's find out the details of the remuneration of the artists and technicians in this film.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently coming with the movie 'Kingdom'. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this movie is produced by Nagavamsi. Bhagya Sri Borse acted as the heroine in this.

Satyadev played a key role. Produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie 'Kingdom' is coming to the audience on the 31st of this month.

There is a huge buzz about the movie. The released trailer brought huge hype. It is special to bring hype on the film only with the content. This movie is rocking in advance bookings.

One lakh tickets have been sold on Book My Show so far. Along with this, tickets are being sold heavily overseas. This movie is making the buyers go crazy in advance bookings.

The content of the movie 'Kingdom' attracts everyone. It tells that something is going to happen. The shades in Vijay Deverakonda's character in the released trailer are mind-blowing.

He appeared in two or three getups. He appears as a policeman, a spy, and a gang leader. At the same time, it seems that he will also appear as the emperor of a kingdom.

On the other hand, Satyadev and Vijay appear as brothers. It is understood from watching the trailer that the bonding between them will be strong, and at the same time, these two will become rivals. All these are increasing the hype on the film.

Meanwhile, the details of the remuneration of the artists and technicians who acted in this movie are doing the rounds on the net. It has become interesting to know who took how much.

As part of that, Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly taken the highest remuneration in his career. It is reported that he is getting 30 crores for this film. However, it is reported that some of this will come in the form of a share in the profits.

Along with him, director Gowtam Tinnanuri got 7 crores, Satya Dev got 3 crores, Anirudh Ravichander got 10 crores, heroine Bhagya Sri Borse got 50 lakhs, other casting got 2 crores, and technicians got up to 7.5 crores.

According to this calculation, the remuneration for this movie is up to 60 crores. It is being talked that the budget for this movie is Rs.130 crores. It remains to be seen how much truth there is in this.