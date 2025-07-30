Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indus Treaty Was One-Sided, Now In Abeyance: Jaishankar


2025-07-30 06:15:20
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called the Indus Water Treaty an extraordinary, one-sided deal. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, he said no country lets rivers flow to another without rights, and slammed critics for having 'selective memory' over its history.

