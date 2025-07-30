New US Sanctions Will Have Little To No Effect On Russia

MENAFN - Asia Times) One way or other, it looks like Russia could soon be slapped with a fresh round of U.S. sanctions.

On July 23, 2025, a bipartisan push to impose a 500% levy on imports from Russia or any country buying Russian oil was put on hold – but only to allow President Donald Trump's separate threat of imposing new economic measures to play out first.

Trump had previously said he would unilaterally impose new sanctions if President Vladimir Putin failed to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine by a date the US president originally set at August 30, but later indicated would be shorter .

Adjectives such as“harsh ,”“punishing” and even“bone-crushing” have been attached to both proposed measures. But what impact will they really have if the threats turn into action?

As experts on economic sanctions , we argue that such efforts are akin to sanctioning ghosts. The reality is the economic relationship between Russia and the US is a shell of its former self, with trade between the two countries down 90% since 2021 , the year before the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has developed a network of critical partners to support its war effort, including China, Iran and North Korea. While the Russian economy remains challenged to some degree, it has largely weathered the impact of Western sanctions since 2022.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Russia's economy will grow by 1.5% this year , although inflation appears to remain stubborn.





Challenges to US efforts

Economic sanctions imposed to change the behavior of a target country can range from restrictions on exports and imports to asset freezes, banking restrictions and travel and visa bans. They can be comprehensive, encompassing an entire country's economy; sectoral – that is, targeting specific economic activity; or directed at specific people and entities.

Talk of new sanctions on Russia represents a turn in strategy for the second Trump administration.

After taking office again in January 2025, Trump took what has widely been seen as a softer line on Russia than the previous president, Joe Biden.

On February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Trump White House did not, for example, announce any new economic sanctions against Russia – the first time the United States had failed to do so on the date since Russia's invasion.