Experience The Rewilding Of A Somerset Landscape Virtually From Anywhere In The World

MENAFN - Pressat) Supporters of Heal Rewilding, the national nature recovery charity, can now explore its Heal Somerset site virtually, thanks to a partnership between Heal and Stitch Surveying, which has created an interactive digital mapping system and drone tour.

Heal Rewilding has thousands of supporters from across the UK and in 98 countries around the world, including the USA, Australia, Singapore and South Africa. The charity acquired its first rewilding site, Heal Somerset, in 2022 but realises that many of its supporters are unable to visit for different reasons.

Now, thanks to a newly created interactive digital map and a drone tour, anyone, anywhere, can explore Heal Somerset virtually and experience the landscape of a rewilding project firsthand.

Visitors to the Heal Somerset website can view video clips, photographic stills, and in some places, a 360° view by clicking on icons on an interactive digital map of the landscape. A mapped circular walk can also be followed digitally, providing the viewer with an immersive experience through the land.

Using this technology, visitors can explore the full expanse of the Heal Somerset site and see variations in tree and plant species from field to field.

The charity aims to have the imagery updated on an annual basis, to give virtual visitors an insight into how the landscape transforms when left to rewild. This data will also provide meaningful evidence of the effectiveness of rewilding, supplementing the regular habitat and species surveys conducted by the Heal Somerset team.

This digital map was generously created and donated to Heal by Chris Stitchman of Stitch Surveying Ltd, a company that supports nature recovery through data-driven storytelling. Using advanced drone mapping technology, the company produces aerial imagery and 3D models of natural habitats, enabling landowners to visualise every part of their land -- from canopy to soil – even in areas which are physically inaccessible.

The interactive map is now live on Heal Somerset's website, along with cinematic drone footage of the land.

To explore Heal Somerset virtually, visit

Ends

Heal Rewilding is a registered charity working to raise money, buy land in England and rewild it, to help nature recovery, climate action and wellbeing. Through the rebuilding of wildlife populations, community involvement and storytelling, Heal aims to reconnect people with nature and help tackle the climate and ecological crises. It bought its first rewilding site, Heal Somerset, in December 2022, which is open for free access to the public 50 weeks a year.

