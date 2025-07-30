No Amarnath Yatra Convoy To Depart From Jammu Tomorrow

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In view of the inclement weather conditions on the Yatra routes, as an abundant caution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on 31st July, 2025.

“Due to the heavy rains over in the Yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from Base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on 31st July, 2025. Pilgrims shall be kept informed about the situation in due course of time”, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said.

So far, over 3.935 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Amarnath Yatra 2025.

Read Also Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rains In J&K Amarnath Yatra Set To Cross 4 Lakh Mark