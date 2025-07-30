Army Vehicle Hit By Boulder In Ladakh, Rescue Ops On

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An Army vehicle was hit by a boulder in Ladakh area on Wednesday morning, while rescue operation was underway, the Army said.

In a post on X, Army's Fire and Fury Corps said a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh around 11:30 am today.

It said that rescue and recovery operation was in progress, while further details will be shared accordingly.

