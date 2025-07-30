Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Vehicle Hit By Boulder In Ladakh, Rescue Ops On

Army Vehicle Hit By Boulder In Ladakh, Rescue Ops On


2025-07-30 06:13:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An Army vehicle was hit by a boulder in Ladakh area on Wednesday morning, while rescue operation was underway, the Army said.

In a post on X, Army's Fire and Fury Corps said a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh around 11:30 am today.

It said that rescue and recovery operation was in progress, while further details will be shared accordingly.

Read Also Army Not Just Protecting Borders, But Culture Too: LG Sinha Soldier Dead, 2 Injured In Mine Blast Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN30072025000215011059ID1109861861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search