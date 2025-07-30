Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tsunami Waves Reach US Shores Following Powerful Russia Quake

2025-07-30 06:08:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A tsunami has begun impacting the coast of the United States, with initial waves reaching the shores of Hawaii, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Water levels exceeding 4 feet were recorded in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, NOAA data showed. Officials warn that water levels may continue to rise and fall as additional waves arrive.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued tsunami warnings earlier this morning after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia.
Tsunami warnings were issued for the Hawaiian Islands, parts of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, the western coasts of Canada and the United States down to the Mexican border, as well as for parts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

