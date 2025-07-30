403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
30 Aftershocks Follow Powerful Earthquake In Russia's Far East
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that 30 aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake that struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East early Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the agency said the tremors ranged in intensity from magnitude 2 to 5 on the Richter scale.
The initial earthquake, which measured 8.8 in magnitude, occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami that inundated coastal areas in the northern Kuril Islands. Russia's Ministry of Emergencies reported flooding in the city of Severo-Kurilsk and announced the evacuation of its entire population of approximately 2,000 residents.
Authorities continue to monitor the region closely as seismic activity remains ongoing.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the agency said the tremors ranged in intensity from magnitude 2 to 5 on the Richter scale.
The initial earthquake, which measured 8.8 in magnitude, occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami that inundated coastal areas in the northern Kuril Islands. Russia's Ministry of Emergencies reported flooding in the city of Severo-Kurilsk and announced the evacuation of its entire population of approximately 2,000 residents.
Authorities continue to monitor the region closely as seismic activity remains ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment