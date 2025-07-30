Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
30 Aftershocks Follow Powerful Earthquake In Russia's Far East

2025-07-30 06:08:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that 30 aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake that struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East early Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the agency said the tremors ranged in intensity from magnitude 2 to 5 on the Richter scale.
The initial earthquake, which measured 8.8 in magnitude, occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami that inundated coastal areas in the northern Kuril Islands. Russia's Ministry of Emergencies reported flooding in the city of Severo-Kurilsk and announced the evacuation of its entire population of approximately 2,000 residents.
Authorities continue to monitor the region closely as seismic activity remains ongoing.

