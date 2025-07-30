Qatar Welcomes UK Prime Minister's Announcement On Intention To Recognize The State Of Palestine
Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, HE Keir Starmer, regarding his country's intention to recognize the sisterly State of Palestine and its support for the two-state solution. Qatar considered this announcement a significant development that aligns with international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and contributes to fostering prospects for realizing a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this announcement aligns with the consensus reached by countries participating in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which supports a roadmap aimed at expanding international recognition of the State of Palestine. The announcement also represents a meaningful affirmation of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination and to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps, reflecting their commitment to international law and support for the historical and inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people on their national land.
