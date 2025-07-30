Generac Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the“Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided an update on its outlook for the full-year 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net sales increased 6% to $1,061 million during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $998 million in the prior-year second quarter. The effect of acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact during the quarter.



Residential product sales increased approximately 7% to $574 million as compared to $538 million last year.

Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased approximately 5% to $362 million as compared to $344 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the second quarter was $74 million, or $1.25 per share, as compared to $59 million, or $0.97 per share, for the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $97 million, or $1.65 per share, as compared to $82 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $188 million, or 17.7% of net sales, as compared to $165 million, or 16.5% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $72 million as compared to $78 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $14 million as compared to $50 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company repurchased 392,521 shares of its common stock during the second quarter for approximately $50 million. There is approximately $200 million remaining under the current repurchase program as of June 30, 2025. The Company is updating its overall net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025 to be 2 to 5% over the prior year as compared to the previous guidance range of 0 to 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be 18.0 to 19.0% as compared to the previous expectation of 17.0 to 19.0%.



“Agile execution in a dynamic operating environment helped drive second quarter results ahead of our expectations with outperformance across both Residential and C&I product sales,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Sales of residential energy technology solutions exceeded expectations and increased at a dramatic rate from the prior year as we ramped shipments of energy storage systems to Puerto Rico, and ecobee continued to see significant growth with their home energy management solutions. In addition, we continued to take share in the portable generator market while also holding a new and higher baseline level of demand for home standby generators following strong outage activity in the second half of last year.”

Jagdfeld continued,“Second quarter sales of Domestic C&I products also outperformed expectations and increased from the prior year as we saw strong growth in shipments to our industrial distributor and telecom customers. Additionally, we experienced a strong initial reception to our formal entrance into the data center market during the second quarter as we developed a significant global pipeline of opportunities and began building backlog for our new high-output diesel generator product offering. We expect this large and rapidly expanding market to provide meaningful secular growth for our C&I products in the years ahead given the substantial level of investment going into data centers and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence.”

Additional Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 39.3% as compared to 37.6% in the prior-year second quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable pricing and lower input costs, partially offset by unfavorable sales mix.

Operating expenses increased $32.6 million, or 12.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The growth in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher variable costs due to higher shipment volumes, increased employee costs to support future growth across the business, and ongoing operating expenses related to recent acquisitions.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $15.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 17.2%, as compared to $19.6 million, or a 25.0% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily driven by a favorable discrete tax item related to an immaterial business disposition in the current-year quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $72.2 million during the second quarter, as compared to $77.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $14.5 million as compared to $49.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in free cash flow was primarily driven by an increase in working capital during the current year quarter and higher capital expenditures, partially offset by higher operating earnings.

On July 1st, the Company amended and extended its existing term loan A and revolving credit facility resulting in a new maturity date of July 1, 2030. This agreement updated the term loan A credit facility outstanding principal balance to $700 million and reduced the revolving facility borrowing capacity to $1.0 billion.

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased approximately 7% to $884.5 million as compared to $827.1 million in the prior year, including an approximate 1% benefit from acquisitions. The core total sales increase was primarily driven by strong growth in sales of residential energy technology solutions, portable generators, and C&I products to industrial distributors and national telecom customers. This growth was partially offset by continued softness in C&I product shipments to national rental accounts.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $158.1 million, or 17.9% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $139.7 million, or 16.9% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin improvement was primarily driven by favorable price realization and lower input costs, partially offset by unfavorable sales mix and increased operating expense investments to support future growth.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased approximately 7% to $197.2 million from $184.5 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 1% favorable impact from foreign currency. The core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by higher inter-segment sales and strength in C&I product shipments in Europe, partially offset by softer shipments in other regions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $29.5 million, or 15.0% of international segment total sales, as compared to $25.0 million, or 13.6% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin increase was primarily driven by favorable price and cost dynamics, partially offset by unfavorable sales mix.

2025 Outlook

Given increased visibility to expected full year 2025 net sales, including the second quarter outperformance, and lower than previously anticipated price increases in the second half primarily resulting from lower tariff assumptions, the Company is narrowing its full-year net sales growth guidance range to be 2 to 5% as compared to the prior year. This compares to the previous guidance range of 0 to 7%.

Due to the factors above, net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now projected to be approximately 7.5 to 8.5% for the full-year 2025 compared to the previous guidance range of 6.5 to 8.5%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0% compared to the previous guidance range of 17.0 to 19.0%.

As a result of the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on federal income tax payments, the Company is increasing its outlook for free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income to be 90 to 100% as compared to the previous guidance range of 70 to 90%.

