Porter Airlines Deploys Digital Wingletstm For Best-In-Class Fuel Savings, On-Time Performance And Schedule Reliability

Porter Airlines Adopts APiJet's Digital Winglets for Fuel and Time Savings

With Digital WingletsTM Porter saves 2-3 Percent of Fuel Per Optimized Flight and Improves On-time Performance Network-wide

- Kent Woodside, executive vice president and COO at Porter AirlinesSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Porter Airlines, the fastest growing airline in Canada, and APiJET, the developer of the leading flight path optimization offering, Digital WingletsTM, have announced the deployment of Digital WingletsTM across Porter Airlines' North American fleet of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.Digital WingletsTM is a flight path optimization (FPO) solution that builds on NASA's Traffic Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) technology. NASA's TASAR, along with APiJET's proprietary algorithms, mapping technologies and live aircraft state data solutions, enable air carriers worldwide to make deconflicted, route-specific flight optimization decisions to save fuel, improve schedule reliability and on-time performance, and reduce carbon emissions.Porter Airlines operates the world's largest fleet of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, and the deployment of Digital WingletsTM will allow them to save 2-3% fuel and 1-2 minutes per optimized flight, while reducing delays network-wide.“Digital WingletsTM provides a powerful suite of tools that allow us to optimize flights in real-time for the most fuel-efficient routing, which improves on-time performance and helps us deliver the elevated passenger experience that Porter is known for,” said Kent Woodside, executive vice president and COO at Porter Airlines.“The time and cost of introducing new technology across a fleet can be challenging. Deploying Digital WingletsTM was seamless, and APiJET provided a personal level of hands-on support throughout the process. Our continuing fleet expansion means that each new aircraft is seamlessly added to the platform immediately.”“With Digital WingletsTM, Porter can optimize to save fuel and reduce enroute time, improving schedule performance while achieving emissions reductions as well. Porter has a bold vision for expansion, and we are excited to work with them to further achieve their objectives for customer experience and efficiency,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET.Digital WingletsTM is architected with a unique combination of online and ground-based technologies which allowed Porter to deploy it quickly and seamlessly into their fleet of 46 Embraer E195-E2, with no hardware or software to install. As Porter continues its planned expansion of up to 100 Embraer E195-E2s, the benefits of Digital WingletsTM will be immediately available with no additional work.About PorterSince 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airlinein the World Airline Star Rating. Visit or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital WingletsTM, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital WingletsTM continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital WingletsTM reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.Contact:Porter: ...APiJET: ...

