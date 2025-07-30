Austin Lighthouse For The Blind CFO Named One Of Austin Business Journal's 2025 Best Cfos

Logo of Austin Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit empowering Texans who are blind or visually impaired

Meg Morreale, CPA, Chief Financial Officer at Austin Lighthouse for the Blind

Meg Morreale, CFO of Austin Lighthouse, recognized by Austin Business Journal as one of the region's most innovative and impactful financial leaders.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer Meg Morreale, CPA, has been named one of Austin Business Journal's 2025 Best CFOs, a distinction honoring the region's most accomplished and innovative financial leaders.The Best CFOs Awards recognize top executives who are shaping Austin's business landscape through exceptional financial strategy, leadership, and impact. This year's honorees represent a range of industries and reflect the economic vitality of Central Texas.Morreale joined Austin Lighthouse for the Blind, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or visually impaired, after a distinguished career in healthcare finance. As former Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Baylor Scott & White Health the largest nonprofit health system in Texas she was instrumental in the successful acquisition of FirstCare Health Plans in 2019, leading integration efforts that generated more than $50 million in operational synergies.At Austin Lighthouse, Morreale has transformed the organization's financial operations, introducing data-driven reporting tools, improving forecasting accuracy, and strengthening financial sustainability as the nonprofit continues to expand its workforce development programs .“Meg brings not only deep financial expertise but a bold vision for what is possible,” said Jim Meehan, CEO of Austin Lighthouse for the Blind.“Her leadership has elevated our mission and positioned us for long-term impact across the Central Texas community.”With over 25 years of cross-sector experience in engineering, consumer products, healthcare, and startups, Morreale is known for her entrepreneurial approach and commitment to continuous improvement. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and is a licensed CPA in Texas.“Receiving this recognition is truly an honor,” said Morreale.“It's a privilege to serve an organization where every dollar we manage directly supports opportunity, dignity, and independence for the blind and visually impaired community.”Morreale resides in Austin with her husband, John, their three children, and their dog, Pandora.About Austin Lighthouse for the BlindAustin Lighthouse for the Blind, is a 501(c)(3) social enterprise, our mission is to empower Texans who are blind or visually impaired by developing skills, building careers, and fostering independence.Learn more at

Kelly Schaber, Director of Development

Austin Lighthouse for the Blind

+1 512-442-2329

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.