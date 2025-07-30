Deeproute.Ai Earns Top Marks In IDC 2025 Assisted Driving Capability Assessment

DeepRoute earned top scores in urban NOA , urban LCC , and highway LCC , showcasing exceptional capabilities in complex real-world scenarios. The report highlights DeepRoute's strength in handling challenging multi-traffic participant city environments and mixed traffic flows.

As the industry approaches the performance limits of Level 2 (L2) systems, IDC predicts rapid acceleration toward Level 3 autonomy. DeepRoute is accelerating the pace of innovation across the industry with the upcoming launch of its VLA (Vision-Language-Action) model-a next-generation technology designed to enhance safety and human-like control.

The VLA model delivers key breakthroughs from three perspectives:



Scenario understanding : Improved long-tail scenario coverage, with stronger capabilities in blind-spot prediction, dynamic traffic interpretation, and recognition of complex text-based guidance signs, which are the key challenges in real-world driving environments.

Reasoning capabilities : The 'chain-of-thought' enables human-like reasoning and long context understanding, allowing the system to perform deeper and more forward-looking inference compared to previous end-to-end models. The system also provides decision-making explanations, offering transparency that enhances user trust and confidence in automated driving. User interactions: Human drivers can interact with the system through natural language, enabling real-time adjustments to vehicle decisions and offering greater control over the driving process.

These innovations position DeepRoute as a frontrunner in advancing explainable, interactive, and human-like autonomous driving, driving mainstream adoption of higher-level autonomous driving.

DeepRoute is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development, and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end and VLA models on mass-produced passenger vehicles, DeepRoute aims to create artificial general intelligence in physical world.

