Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Peace Deadline
(MENAFN) Russia has acknowledged the recent shift in tone by US President Donald Trump concerning the conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov.
Trump has drastically reduced his previously announced 50-day timeline for a peace agreement to just 10–12 days and issued stern warnings of broad economic sanctions if a resolution is not reached.
He also declared his refusal to engage in further dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin “just to talk,” while proposing 100% tariffs on nations maintaining trade relations with Moscow.
“We have taken into account President Trump’s statement yesterday,” Peskov told journalists on Tuesday. However, he avoided offering any specific “judgments” about Trump’s declarations.
Despite the ongoing military campaign, Peskov emphasized that Russia remains “committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensure our interests in the course of this settlement.”
He reaffirmed Moscow’s stance on pursuing diplomatic solutions alongside its strategic objectives.
As speculation continues over a potential Trump-Putin summit — a subject heavily discussed in recent media coverage — Peskov clarified that such a meeting has not been formally proposed or scheduled, stating it remains absent from the current agenda.
Peskov further commented that Moscow still seeks to rebuild its relationship with Washington.
He referenced efforts that began following the countries’ meeting in February, though he conceded that tangible progress in restoring diplomatic ties has been limited.
