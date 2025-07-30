Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Peace Deadline

Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Peace Deadline


2025-07-30 05:39:44
(MENAFN) Russia has acknowledged the recent shift in tone by US President Donald Trump concerning the conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov.

Trump has drastically reduced his previously announced 50-day timeline for a peace agreement to just 10–12 days and issued stern warnings of broad economic sanctions if a resolution is not reached.

He also declared his refusal to engage in further dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin “just to talk,” while proposing 100% tariffs on nations maintaining trade relations with Moscow.

“We have taken into account President Trump’s statement yesterday,” Peskov told journalists on Tuesday. However, he avoided offering any specific “judgments” about Trump’s declarations.

Despite the ongoing military campaign, Peskov emphasized that Russia remains “committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensure our interests in the course of this settlement.”

He reaffirmed Moscow’s stance on pursuing diplomatic solutions alongside its strategic objectives.

As speculation continues over a potential Trump-Putin summit — a subject heavily discussed in recent media coverage — Peskov clarified that such a meeting has not been formally proposed or scheduled, stating it remains absent from the current agenda.

Peskov further commented that Moscow still seeks to rebuild its relationship with Washington.

He referenced efforts that began following the countries’ meeting in February, though he conceded that tangible progress in restoring diplomatic ties has been limited.

MENAFN30072025000045017167ID1109861711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search