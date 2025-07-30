403
Hawaii Governor states Hawaii remains unaffected by tsunami
(MENAFN) Hawaii has not experienced any significant tsunami activity following the powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Governor Josh Green said on Wednesday.
“So far we have not seen a wave of consequence,” Green told reporters at a press conference. However, he noted that officials had observed a noticeable retreat of water along the coast.
He added that it could take another two to three hours before an official “all clear” is issued.
The earthquake, among the most powerful ever recorded in the region, triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued advisories for coastal areas of Russia, Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii shortly after the quake struck.
