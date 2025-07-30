Pharma Formulation Development Outsourcing Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring SGS, Intertek, Recipharm, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Labcorp, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Size and Growth Trends and Companies 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market is expected to reach US$ 64.74 billion by 2033 from US$ 33.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.56% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the key drivers driving the market's expansion include the rising expenses of research and development (R&D), the growing need for specialist knowledge, the expedited timeframes for drug development, the complexity of regulations, and the expanding pharmaceutical industry.



Due to the growing complexity of pharmaceutical formulations and the growing need for affordable medication development, the worldwide formulation development outsourcing market is expanding significantly. In order to expedite time-to-market, obtain cutting-edge knowledge, and streamline procedures, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are increasingly outsourcing formulation duties to specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Small and mid-sized businesses that lack internal R&D resources are particularly affected by this trend. Pre-formulation research, stability testing, and regulatory support are just a few of the early and late-stage drug development activities that outsourcing facilitates. The growing number of specialized, biologic, and generic medications is another factor driving growth. The market is dominated by North America and Europe, but Asia-Pacific is growing quickly because of its lower costs and growing technological prowess.

With contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) broadening their scope beyond conventional formulation development services, the industry is observing a discernible move toward integrated end-to-end service offerings. The industry's shift toward holistic solution providers is reflected in major efforts like Skyepharma Productions SAS's announcement in February 2021 to build a center of excellence for product formulation and development. In order to address the increasingly complicated needs of contemporary drug development, service integration has become essential.

Investments in research and development still have a big influence on the market environment. Pharmaceutical innovation is becoming increasingly important in global markets, as evidenced by the United Kingdom's pledge to raise public investment for research and development by 15% for the fiscal year 2021 and more than double the existing amount to EUR 22 billion by 2024-2025. The need for specialized formulation development services is being driven by this increase in R&D spending, which is also opening up new market expansion potential.

The market is undergoing a surge of technical advancements and strategic expansions meant to improve formulation development skills. One example of how the industry has responded to changing market expectations is Formulationbio's April 2021 expansion into formulation development and analytical services, which offers full solutions including particle size analysis, stability analysis, and solid dosage form development. As a result of these advancements, the market is becoming more competitive and innovative, which forces service providers to constantly improve their technological prowess and range of services.

Growth Drivers for the Formulation Development Outsourcing Market

Growing Requirement for Specialized Knowledge

Many pharmaceutical businesses may lack the specialist knowledge and cutting-edge technologies needed to handle the increasingly complicated medication compositions. For example, industry sources state that Indian pharmaceutical companies' global exports of generic medications, together with biosimilars, will signal a strategy change toward further international market growth, especially in the US. In order to do this, Indian pharmaceutical businesses greatly benefit from the US FDA's formulation development guidelines. The best practices and regulatory requirements for creating medicinal formulations, particularly for the US market, are described in the draft guidelines on formulation development. Following these recommendations improves the quality and effectiveness of pharmaceutical goods in addition to ensuring compliance.

Experts in the Indian pharmaceutical sector claim that such guidelines offer a road map for creating premium formulations that satisfy international standards, enhancing the legitimacy and competitiveness of Indian pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand internationally. The market forecast for formulation development outsourcing is favorable since outsourcing partners provide the advanced technology and expertise needed to create complex medication formulations that improve the quality and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products.

Increasing Adherence to Regulations

Outsourcing partners with regulatory experience can efficiently handle the thorough and compliant formulation procedures required by strict regulatory regulations. For example, a Union Health Ministry announcement mandates that Indian pharmaceutical companies fulfill new production requirements by 2024, yet small businesses have requested a postponement, citing their financial load. Pharmaceutical businesses will be required by the updated Schedule M standards to notify the licensing authorities of medicine recalls as well as product faults, deterioration, or defective manufacture. Up until today, there was no way to notify the licensing body about medication recalls. It is also anticipated that this will support market expansion.

Growing Expenses for Research and Development (R&D)

Pharmaceutical businesses outsource formulation development in order to cut costs and more effectively deploy resources since research and development (R&D) is expensive. For example, industry estimates state that Merck & Co.'s FY 2023 revenues reached $60.1 billion, with a peak of $30.5 billion spent on research and development. The company's research and development (R&D) spending currently account for 50.8% of its total revenue for 2023, a startling 126% increase in only one year.

Similar to this, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) had robust financial growth in 2023 and topped the pharmaceutical industry in terms of sales. The pharmaceutical behemoth invested a record $15.1 billion in R&D, placing it third in terms of R&D spending. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector is favorably impacting the outsourcing market for formulation development.

Challenges in the Formulation Development Outsourcing Market

Communication Gaps and Project Delays

Project success in the formulation development outsourced sector depends on efficient communication. However, sponsors and outsourcing partners may have serious miscommunications due to language hurdles, time zone differences, and physical distance. These communication problems frequently lead to irregular development task execution, delayed feedback loops, and mismatched project objectives. Important formulation details may be misunderstood in the absence of regular, transparent, and well-documented interactions, which might result in expensive modifications, delays, or problems with quality.

Additionally, decision-making speed and cooperation may be impacted by cultural variations in corporate procedures. Sponsors must set up strong communication procedures, frequent check-ins, and common digital platforms to guarantee openness and coordination during the formulation development process in order to lessen these problems.

Limited Customization and Flexibility

The lack of customization and flexibility provided by certain contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) is a major obstacle in outsourcing formulation development. The special technical or regulatory requirements of a sponsor's drug candidate may not be adequately met by many providers' reliance on standardized development frameworks and service packages.

This lack of flexibility might impede innovation, limit the use of new excipients or delivery systems, and result in formulation strategies that are compromised. Rigorous service models might not provide enough scientific depth or assistance for customized solutions for complicated or specialized items, such biologics or specialty pharmaceuticals. Sponsors could thus experience setbacks, inefficiencies, or less than ideal results. Achieving effective and unique formulations requires choosing partners that are quick and adaptable.

Recent Developments in Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry



Together, AGC Biologics, a CDMO, and BioConnection, a CMO, decided in May 2024 to use AGC Biologics's development and manufacturing experience and BioConnection's specialized aseptic filling capabilities to offer end-to-end biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities for drug substances and drug products. CoreRx Inc. paid USD 130 million to buy Societal CDMO Inc. in April 2024. Societal CDMO focuses on solving difficult manufacturing and formulation problems, especially for small molecule treatments. For the benefit of both current and potential customers, this purchase improved CoreRx's capacities in formulation research, early-stage production, clinical trial services, commercial-scale manufacturing, and a range of packaging options.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis



SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Recipharm

Lonza

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Labcorp Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Attributes:


