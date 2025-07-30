403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian Study Uncovers Near-Zero Waste in Regional Construction Possible
(MENAFN) Research from Australia demonstrates that regional construction projects can reach near-zero waste levels when waste reduction is embedded from the outset.
At Charles Darwin University (CDU) in North Australia, researchers implemented circular economy strategies — focusing on reusing, repairing, and recycling materials — during a campus refurbishment. This approach targeted the construction sector’s massive 30 percent share of global waste, according to a CDU release on Wednesday.
The investigation pinpointed the key obstacle to cutting construction waste: clients’ reluctance to prioritize sustainability.
During the CDU renovation, strong leadership from the client played a pivotal role in encouraging the reuse of materials including glass, timber, and ceiling frameworks. This initiative significantly lowered landfill contributions by carefully sorting waste and redirecting recyclable materials to local facilities, the research team explained.
"Since the client appoints the architect, project manager, builder and any other consultant, their acceptance of a circular economy practice in building construction projects is critical to the adoption of circularity aspects," stated CDU Senior Research Fellow Deepika Mathur, who led the research.
Mathur also emphasized persistent challenges such as insufficient local recycling options, costly interstate waste transport, and small businesses’ limited understanding of waste management.
The findings, published in Urban Research & Practice by the European Urban Research Association, urge policy changes, enhanced industry training, and incentives—like transport subsidies and regional environmental ratings—to tackle these barriers effectively.
At Charles Darwin University (CDU) in North Australia, researchers implemented circular economy strategies — focusing on reusing, repairing, and recycling materials — during a campus refurbishment. This approach targeted the construction sector’s massive 30 percent share of global waste, according to a CDU release on Wednesday.
The investigation pinpointed the key obstacle to cutting construction waste: clients’ reluctance to prioritize sustainability.
During the CDU renovation, strong leadership from the client played a pivotal role in encouraging the reuse of materials including glass, timber, and ceiling frameworks. This initiative significantly lowered landfill contributions by carefully sorting waste and redirecting recyclable materials to local facilities, the research team explained.
"Since the client appoints the architect, project manager, builder and any other consultant, their acceptance of a circular economy practice in building construction projects is critical to the adoption of circularity aspects," stated CDU Senior Research Fellow Deepika Mathur, who led the research.
Mathur also emphasized persistent challenges such as insufficient local recycling options, costly interstate waste transport, and small businesses’ limited understanding of waste management.
The findings, published in Urban Research & Practice by the European Urban Research Association, urge policy changes, enhanced industry training, and incentives—like transport subsidies and regional environmental ratings—to tackle these barriers effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment