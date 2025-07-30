403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Now Has One UI 8 Watch
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - From Running Coach to Multi-Info Tiles, the update unlocks new health features and an intuitive experience for more Galaxy Watch users
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the availability of the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra, unlocking the motivational health features and refined, intuitive interface unveiled with the new Galaxy Watch8 series to a wider Galaxy users. With the update, Galaxy Watch Ultra users now have access to powerful tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index — all designed to help users build healthier habits through motivational insights.
With One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimized to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen. Multi-Info Tiles pull everything from health metrics to weather into a customizable view, delivering the information users need, exactly when they need it. Now Bar ensures that whatever users are working on is always accessible. These One UI 8 Watch features integrate seamlessly with Galaxy Watch Ultra’s robust performance and durability.
Galaxy Watch Ultra remains the ultimate wearable companion for those who love outdoor adventure, all available in four stunning titanium finishes — including the newly introduced Titanium Blue. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch8 is designed for everyday wellness with comfort and style, while Galaxy Watch8 Classic offers timeless sophistication paired with advanced functionality. Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will soon be globally launched.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the availability of the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra, unlocking the motivational health features and refined, intuitive interface unveiled with the new Galaxy Watch8 series to a wider Galaxy users. With the update, Galaxy Watch Ultra users now have access to powerful tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index — all designed to help users build healthier habits through motivational insights.
With One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimized to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen. Multi-Info Tiles pull everything from health metrics to weather into a customizable view, delivering the information users need, exactly when they need it. Now Bar ensures that whatever users are working on is always accessible. These One UI 8 Watch features integrate seamlessly with Galaxy Watch Ultra’s robust performance and durability.
Galaxy Watch Ultra remains the ultimate wearable companion for those who love outdoor adventure, all available in four stunning titanium finishes — including the newly introduced Titanium Blue. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch8 is designed for everyday wellness with comfort and style, while Galaxy Watch8 Classic offers timeless sophistication paired with advanced functionality. Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will soon be globally launched.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment