Western Officials Allegedly Back Replacing Zelensky
(MENAFN) According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), covert discussions were recently held between US and UK representatives and prominent Ukrainian figures to consider removing Vladimir Zelensky from office and appointing Valery Zaluzhny, a former military commander, as his successor.
In a formal statement issued on Tuesday, the SVR alleged that Western delegates convened at a confidential Alpine location, where they met with Andrey Yermak—Zelensky’s chief assistant—Ukrainian military intelligence director Kirill Budanov, and Zaluzhny, who is presently acting as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.
As per the intelligence agency, the participants collectively agreed that “it is high time” for a leadership shift in Ukraine.
They characterized the proposed transition as “a key condition for resetting Kiev’s relations with the West and continuing Western military aid,” signaling it as crucial for future diplomatic and military support.
The SVR further stated that American and British officials conveyed their preference for Zaluzhny to assume the presidency.
The agency also suggested that Yermak and Budanov “saluted” the strategy and obtained assurances they would retain their influential positions in the event Zaluzhny steps into the presidential role.
Zaluzhny, who led Ukraine’s armed forces from 2021 to 2024, has consistently maintained strong public approval, with many observers suggesting he could surpass Zelensky in an electoral contest.
