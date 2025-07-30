NCHR Welcomes Palestinian Delegation To Foster Collaboration In Education, Human Rights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education visited the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) to deepen their understanding of how human rights organizations operate, including their educational and monitoring roles, while also exchanging insights on student engagement from Jordanian universities.Jamal Al-Shamayleh, NCHR Commissioner General, warmly received the delegation, emphasizing the strong bond between Jordan and Palestine and highlighting the vital role higher education plays in raising human rights awareness among young people.Senior officials from the Center provided an overview of their work protecting and promoting human rights, including annual reporting, monitoring efforts, training programs, and building strategic partnerships at various levels.The Palestinian delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality and praised Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, its defense of sacred sites, and its firm position against the recent violence in Gaza, alongside efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid.They also stressed the value of ongoing cooperation and knowledge-sharing between academic institutions and human rights bodies in both countries.The group included Ministry officials, student affairs deans, and Palestinian university students.