Turkish Citizen Arrested For Attempting Illegal Border Crossing Into Azerbaijan
A Turkish citizen has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for attempting to illegally enter Azerbaijan using forged documents, Azernews reports.
According to the State Border Service, the incident occurred on April 4, 2025, at the“Sederak” border control point in Azerbaijan's Sadarak district. The individual arrived at the checkpoint at approximately 20:20 and attempted to cross from Turkiye into Azerbaijan by presenting a falsified Turkish passport containing his personal information and photograph.
However, the attempt was foiled by Azerbaijani border officers, who promptly detained the suspect before he could complete the illegal crossing.
Following a trial held the same day, the Sadarak District Court found the individual guilty under Articles 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border), 320.2, and 320.3 (forgery, sale, or use of official documents) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, sentencing him to 11 months of imprisonment.
