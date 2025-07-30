403
Japan Observes 1.3M Tsunami After Russia's M8.8 Quake
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 30 (KUNA) - Tsunami waves reached wide stretches of Japan's Pacific coastline Wednesday, following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula earlier that morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency reported tsunami waves of 1.3 meters observed at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, about 550 kilometers north of Tokyo, at 1:52 p.m. local time (0452 GMT), with smaller waves in other areas.
Authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage caused by the tsunami waves, which followed a powerful seismic event far offshore Russia's eastern region near the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency had issued a tsunami warning for wide areas along the Pacific coast, including Tokyo Bay, cautioning waves could potentially reach heights of up to three meters.
The agency urged residents and workers in affected zones to evacuate immediately, avoid shorelines and river mouths, and closely monitor updates issued through official emergency communication channels.
The tsunami resulted from the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck at 8:24 a.m. local time, occurring at a depth of approximately 20 kilometers off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.
In response, Sendai Airport in northeastern Japan suspended runway operations as a precaution, while JR East and JR Central halted train services near vulnerable coastal regions to ensure passenger safety during the alert.
JR Hokkaido also temporarily suspended operations on select lines to minimize potential risks from incoming waves and to support ongoing national emergency protocols activated after the tsunami warning.
In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated the government is taking all necessary actions to minimize damage, emphasizing coordination, timely communication, and swift evacuation efforts across all affected communities.
"I instructed ministries and agencies to provide timely information, assist evacuations, assess damage rapidly, and cooperate closely with local governments to prevent harm," Ishiba told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon. (end)
