Cash At Home Row: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea To Quash Inquiry Panel Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment in the petition moved by Justice Yashwant Varma that sought to invalidate a report against him in the infamous“cash-at-home” row that shook the nation earlier this year.

The report was filed by an in-house inquiry panel and found“strong inferential evidence” of Justice Varma's“covert or active control” over the charred cash found at his Delhi residence in March.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih heard the plea, where Yashwant Varma was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The in-house inquiry panel's recommendation for removal of Justice Yashwant Varma is unconstitutional, Sibal told the bench. He sought a declaration that the CJI's recommendation to remove Justice Varma was“non-est,” arguing that his removal will set a dangerous precedent.

Hearing the matter, the two-judge bench told Yashwant Varma,“You should have come earlier to us against in-house inquiry panel's report. If the CJI has material that there is misconduct, he has the duty to inform the President and Prime Minister.”

"Whether to proceed or not proceed is a political decision. But judiciary has to send a message to the society that process has been followed," the bench observed.

Sibal told the SC that Justice Yashwant Varm did not approach it earlier as the tape was released and his reputation was already damaged.

The SC agreed with Sibal in this matter, saying,“We are with you on this. It should not have been leaked.”

However, the bench also observed that Yashwant Varma's conduct“does not inspire confidence.”

The top court asked Justice Varma why did he appear before the in-house inquiry committee and not challenge it then and there.

Yashwant Varma cash haul row: What does inquiry panel report say?

A report of the inquiry panel probing the incident had said that Justice Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the store room where a huge cache of half-burnt cash was found following a fire incident, proving his misconduct which is serious enough to seek his removal.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

Acting on the report, then CJI Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending the judge's impeachment.